Hawaiian Coffee Brand Kona Earth Wins Global Coffee Award

Kona Earth Wins Global Coffee Award Kona Earth Owners, Steve and Joanie Wynn Kona Earth is a specialty coffee brand based in Hawaii

This recognition further solidifies Kona Earth's reputation as a producer of exceptional Hawaiian Kona specialty coffees.

To receive this honor and be recognized as one of the world's top roasters and specialty coffee producers is incredibly gratifying.” — Steve Wynn, Kona Earth Co-Owner

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kona Earth, the much-loved Hawaiian coffee brand , has been named the Overall Winner for Hawaii in the prestigious Global Coffee Awards. This recognition comes after Kona Earth submitted roasted samples of its 100% Kona Coffee and Hawaiian Espresso for evaluation.The Global Coffee Awards (GCA) celebrate excellence in coffee roasting and production. The stated mission is to “recognize and reward the world’s best coffee roasters and producers. From small-batch independents to national brands, specialty roasters are invited to submit their top coffees across defined categories for blind judging by a panel of qualified judges” across multiple regions, including US & Canada, Asia, and Europe, with regional winners progressing to a Global Final to compete for the world champion title.OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR KONA EARTHKona Earth entered the competition in the "Origin Roasted" category at the Global Coffee Awards. This category celebrates roasters operating in coffee-producing regions. The award highlights local craftsmanship and showcases diverse and innovative roasting techniques and flavor profiles being developed within the producing region, in this case, Hawaii.Hawaii is the only major coffee-producing region within the United States. Hawaiian Kona coffee, in particular, has a global reputation for excellence due to the unique growing conditions on Hawaii's Big Island, located within the Kona coffee belt.As both a grower and roaster, Kona Earth offers customers a true crop-to-cup Kona coffee experience. The 26-acre Kona Earth coffee farm grows, processes, and micro-batch roasts its specialty Hawaiian Kona coffee on site. The freshly roasted Kona coffee beans are then shipped directly from the farm to customers across the United States.Kona Earth was awarded "Overall Winner - Hawaii" in recognition of its outstanding coffees. This prestigious award highlights the brand's commitment to excellence and its dedication to producing top-tier Hawaiian coffee. Kona Earth's Co-owner Steve Wynn was thrilled to learn of the award, "We work very hard to produce a high quality and delicious specialty coffee. By small-batch roasting here on site, we can assure that every order is shipped supremely fresh. Of course, our customers love the coffee but to receive this honor and be recognized as one of the world's top roasters and specialty coffee producers is incredibly gratifying."EXPERT PANEL EVALUATES COFFEESDuring the Global Coffee Awards Origin competition held in Houston, Texas, on October 1, 2025, an independent panel of expert judges blind-tasted and evaluated coffees from roasteries across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. Among thousands of entries, Kona Earth stood out for its exceptional quality and flavor. Each coffee submitted was evaluated through a two-stage blind tasting. Judges first conducted a two-minute sensory assessment to score and describe the coffee. This was followed by a three-minute discussion led by a coordinator to refine and align feedback.JUDGES' NOTES ON KONA EARTH COFFEEThe expert judges were impressed with Kona Earth's 100% Kona coffee entries, complimenting the "low acidity" with "deep and sweet flavors" presenting "notes of dark chocolate and almonds." Judges were equally impressed with the company's Hawaiian Espresso, noting it as "a rich espresso with deep notes of dark chocolate."To be named as an overall winner in Hawaii is a distinction that further solidifies Kona Earth's reputation as a producer of exceptional and flavorful Hawaiian Kona specialty coffees. As a result of this remarkable achievement, Kona Earth has been invited to the Global Coffee Awards Ceremony in El Salvador on March 26. This event will bring together coffee industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to celebrate the best in the business.ABOUT THE GLOBAL COFFEE AWARDSThe Global Coffee Awards emphasizes the collaboration between roasters and the producers who grow the coffee. The awards are organized by PDG Global, the company behind Perfect Daily Grind and the Producer & Roaster Forum (PRF) The goal is to build a global network of tens of thousands of celebrated and recognized specialty coffee roasters.ABOUT KONA EARTHKona Earth is a grower and roaster of premium Hawaiian specialty coffees, selling farm-direct to consumers via its e-commerce site. With a consistent 5-star customer rating, Kona Earth is a favorite among Kona coffee lovers.The Kona Earth farm is situated in the heart of the famed Kona coffee belt. The 26-acre farm is nestled on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest Arabica coffee beans on the planet. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, coffee aficionados rank Hawaiian Kona coffee as one of the world’s top specialty coffees.As a US-based, family-owned business, Kona Earth supports fair wage labor and sustainable farming practices. Kona Earth coffee is nurtured from crop to cup and grown with Aloha by husband-and-wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn. The beans are hand-picked, water wash (wet) processed, and dried on site. The green coffee beans are then small-batch roasted. Each order is stamped with the roast date and shipped farm-direct via 2-day FedEx shipping. This "seed to sip" process ensures that consumers receive the freshest Kona coffee directly from the farm. With a consistent five-star customer rating and superlative customer service, Kona Earth delivers the premium quality associated with its authentic, Hawaiian Kona specialty coffee.

