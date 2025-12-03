On Giving Tuesday, Pacific Historic Parks Calls the World to Join 'Pearl Harbor Heroes' Donor Campaign

USS Arizona survivor Louis “Lou” Conter salutes the names of the fallen inscribed at the USS Arizona Memorial in this Dec. 7, 2014 photo. Conter, the last surviving crew member of the battleship, died April 1, 2024, at the age of 102. As the 84th annivers

As the 84th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor approaches, the campaign invites support for education, preservation, and visitor access

Time is taking the Greatest Generation from our side... Pearl Harbor Heroes is how we keep their stories alive... and welcome the next generation to learn with humility and respect.” — Aileen Utterdyke, President and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Giving Tuesday, Pacific Historic Parks (PHP) asks the public to stand with the men and women of the Greatest Generation by joining “Pearl Harbor Heroes,” a campaign to preserve the history and legacy of Pearl Harbor National Memorial, home of the USS Arizona Memorial. With the 84th anniversary of December 7, 1941, only five days away, the campaign offers a meaningful way for people around the world to honor those who served and ensure that future generations can visit, learn, and remember. Learn more and donate at PearlHarborHeroes.org. “Time is taking the Greatest Generation from our side,” said Aileen Utterdyke, President and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks. “Every day, a few more voices go quiet. ‘Pearl Harbor Heroes’ is how we keep their stories alive, care for the places where we remember them, and welcome the next generation to learn with humility and respect.”Monetary gifts made to the “Pearl Harbor Heroes” donor campaign will support:• Restoration and preservation of memorial and historic sites, including the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma and USS Utah Memorials.• Development of the new Pearl Harbor Visitor Orientation Center, designed to welcome and educate millions of visitors each year through immersive exhibits and enhanced interpretive experiences.• Expansion of the Student Visit Program, providing students with an opportunity to experience Pearl Harbor firsthand, obtain primary sources and survivor stories.• Creation and growth of the WWII Pacific Warriors Archive, preserving and sharing oral histories, photographs, and documents from those who served in the Pacific Theater.• Advancement of Augmented and Virtual Reality initiatives, bringing history to life with cutting-edge technology for both in-person and remote visitors.“Whether someone gives in honor of a loved one, contributes through a business, or simply helps spread the word, it matters,” Utterdyke added. “Together we can safeguard this history so a young student, a family, or a first-time visitor can stand at the memorial and understand the cost of freedom.”# # #Pacific Historic ParksPacific Historic Parks (PHP) partners with the National Park Service to offer the only complimentary day-of, in-person Navy operated shuttle boat tickets to the USS Arizona Memorial. As the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial—home of the USS Arizona—Pacific Historic Parks helps preserve Pearl Harbor’s history through education, interpretive programs, research, preservation and restoration. Every year on the anniversary of December 7th, 1941, PHP works closely with the National Park Service and U.S. Navy to honor the legacy of all WWII veterans, and commemorate the sacrifices made by our nation’s Greatest Generation during one of the most pivotal events in American history.Pacific Historic Parks operates the official USS Arizona Memorial Narrated Tour Desk, where visitors can join the free shuttle boat standby queue and purchase the only self-guided audio tours available of the Memorial grounds, Museums and USS Arizona. Visitors can grasp the magnitude of the Day of Infamy through four separate virtual reality experiences offered by PHP, and peruse books, apparel and memorabilia in the Museum Store. Pacific Historic Parks is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call toll-free at 1-866-332-1941 or visit www.pacifichistoricparks.org

