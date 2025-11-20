Pearl Harbor Remained Open Through Historic Federal Government Shutdown

Pacific Historic Parks led extraordinary effort to keep the USS Arizona Memorial accessible for 44 consecutive days

We are proud and deeply grateful to have kept Pearl Harbor open for 44 days so visitors could honor the 1,177 sailors and Marines who perished aboard the USS Arizona on December 7, 1941.” — Aileen Utterdyke, President and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal government shutdown now ended, Pacific Historic Parks (PHP) thanks the donors, partners, and staff whose support kept Pearl Harbor National Memorial—home of the USS Arizona Memorial—open to the public for 44 consecutive days. Through advance planning and private funding, PHP sustained daily operations so visitors from around the world could continue to pay their respects at one of America’s most hallowed historic sites.“When the shutdown began, most national parks were forced to close. Our community stepped up,” said Aileen Utterdyke, President and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks. “We are proud and deeply grateful to have kept Pearl Harbor open for 44 days so visitors could honor the 1,177 sailors and Marines who perished aboard the USS Arizona on December 7, 1941.”During the shutdown, the memorial continued to welcome visitors with access to visitor services, guided programs, and the museum bookstore. PHP maintained site access, provided visitor information, and funded daily operations typically supported by the National Park Service.First-time visitors expressed deep gratitude that the memorial remained open. On October 1, Jennifer Bell and John Singleton from Oregon found their relative’s name among the 1,177 lost aboard the USS Arizona and called it “an emotional experience.” Two weeks later, 85-year-old Joyce Taylor visited from Florida to honor her submariner father killed in World War II, sharing, “The national parks should be open all the time. I wish everyone could see it.”PHP invites the public to continue supporting education and preservation at Pearl Harbor by donating, shopping at its online bookstore, or becoming a Pearl Harbor Hero. Proceeds directly fund programs that share the history and legacy of World War II in the Pacific. Visitors can also purchase an exclusive U.S. flag flown at the USS Arizona Memorial at PacificHistoricParksBookstore.org # # #Pacific Historic ParksPacific Historic Parks (PHP) partners with the National Park Service to offer the only complimentary day-of, in-person Navy operated shuttle boat tickets to the USS Arizona Memorial. As the official 501(c)(3) non-profit partner of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial (home of the USS Arizona Memorial), Pacific Historic Parks helps preserve Pearl Harbor’s history through education, interpretive programs, research, preservation and restoration. Every year on the anniversary of December 7th, 1941, PHP works closely with the National Park Service and U.S. Navy to honor the legacy of all WWII veterans, and commemorate the sacrifices made by our nation’s Greatest Generation during one of the most pivotal events in American history.Pacific Historic Parks operates the official USS Arizona Memorial Narrated Tour Desk, where visitors can join the free shuttle boat standby queue and purchase the only self-guided audio tours available of the Memorial grounds, Museums and USS Arizona. Visitors can grasp the magnitude of the Day of Infamy through four separate virtual reality experiences offered by PHP, and peruse books, apparel and memorabilia in the Museum Store. Pacific Historic Parks is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call toll-free at 1-866-332-1941 or visit www.pacifichistoricparks.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.