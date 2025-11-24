The America250 Flag Makes Its First U.S. Stop at Pearl Harbor

From remembrance to resolve: NPS rangers raise the U.S. flag above the USS Arizona Memorial. Pearl Harbor is the flag’s first U.S. stop ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday. (Courtesy: Shane Kaneshiro and Jim McCoy)

As we look toward America’s 250th anniversary, the flag’s visit to Pearl Harbor reminds us of the courage, unity, and resilience that define our nation.” — Aileen Utterdyke, President and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The America250 flag, a single U.S. flag traveling to historic military locations around the world in honor of the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, arrived at Pearl Harbor recently, where it was raised above the USS Arizona Memorial by National Park Service rangers.After flying over American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries in Europe, the flag reached Hawaii and was raised at four of the harbor’s most sacred sites: the USS Arizona, USS Utah, USS Oklahoma, and Battleship Missouri Memorials. Pearl Harbor marks the flag’s first U.S. stop before it continues to military sites across the Pacific, then to the continental United States. Beginning on the West Coast, the flag will travel across the country and culminate with final flyings in the 13 original colonies ahead of July 4, 2026.“As we look toward America’s 250th anniversary, the flag’s visit to Pearl Harbor reminds us of the courage, unity, and resilience that define our nation,” said Aileen Utterdyke, President and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks (PHP), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service at Pearl Harbor. “This is where our country’s history was forever changed on December 7, 1941, and where generations continue to come to reflect, remember and honor those who served.”Plan Your VisitPearl Harbor National Memorial is open seven days a week. There is no admission fee for the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Visitors can receive complimentary day-of in person tickets for the Navy-operated shuttle boat to the USS Arizona Memorial by going to Pacific Historic Parks’ official USS Arizona Memorial Narrated Tour Desk. Advanced reservations for timed shuttle boat tickets to the USS Arizona Memorial are available at Recreation.gov for a $1 online reservation fee per ticket. Current hours, parking and bag policies, and planning tips are available at www.pacifichistoricparks.org To support interpretation, education, and preservation at Pearl Harbor, visitors are invited to make a donation at pearlharborheroes.org or purchase exclusive U.S. flags and commemorative merchandise at pacifichistoricparksbookstore.org # # #Pacific Historic ParksPacific Historic Parks (PHP) partners with the National Park Service to offer the only complimentary day-of, in-person Navy operated shuttle boat tickets to the USS Arizona Memorial. As the official 501(c)(3) non-profit partner of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial—home of the USS Arizona—Pacific Historic Parks helps preserve Pearl Harbor’s history through education, interpretive programs, research, preservation and restoration. Every year on the anniversary of December 7th, 1941, PHP works closely with the National Park Service and US Navy to honor the legacy of all WWII veterans, and commemorate the sacrifices made by our nation’s Greatest Generation during one of the most pivotal events in American history.Pacific Historic Parks operates the official USS Arizona Memorial Narrated Tour Desk, where visitors can join the free shuttle boat standby queue and purchase the only self-guided audio tours available of the Memorial grounds, Museums and USS Arizona. Visitors can grasp the magnitude of the Day of Infamy through four separate virtual reality experiences offered by PHP, and peruse books, apparel and memorabilia in the Museum Store. Pacific Historic Parks is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call toll-free at 1-866-332-1941 or visit www.pacifichistoricparks.org

