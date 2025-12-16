CIPR Communications Acquires Smart WSI Marketing, Expanding Alberta Presence and AI-Driven Digital Marketing Capability

CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIPR Communications, an AI-enabled digital PR and marketing agency, announced today the acquisition of Smart WSI Marketing, an Edmonton-based digital marketing firm with over 15 years of experience serving small to medium-sized businesses.The acquisition strengthens CIPR's Alberta presence while adding deep digital marketing expertise to complement its existing public relations and communications capabilities. Smart WSI Marketing brings a proven track record in SEO, digital strategy, and client retention, with several clients maintaining relationships spanning more than a decade."AI and search are evolving rapidly, and we bring real expertise that clients need to stay ahead," said Peter Pilarski, President of CIPR Communications. "The timing couldn't be better. This acquisition gives us the scale to be more innovative and adapt to where the industry is going."Smart WSI Marketing's founders, David and Lynne Motkoski, recognized AI as the next major learning curve in digital marketing and sought a partner equipped to guide their clients through this transition."We were approached by a couple of other agencies, but I really wanted to make sure that the agency who acquired us also wanted our team," said Lynne Motkoski. "When we met Peter and Christina, they were very in touch with where AI is going. Christina has an amazing capacity to reach out and build relationships. The alignment in our core values made this feel like the right fit."Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications, emphasized the seamless integration. "What excites me most is how naturally our teams and values align. There were things we can improve on, and there were things they could improve on. Bringing them together allowed us to put all these puzzle pieces together - building a stronger team."The transition resulted in zero client losses, with the entire Smart WSI team joining CIPR. Smart WSI clients now gain access to CIPR's AI-driven PR strategies and social media expertise, while CIPR clients benefit from enhanced digital marketing capabilities. Both organizations operate on the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) and maintain strong commitments to education and continuous learning.CIPR Communications celebrated its 15th anniversary this year with strategic growth initiatives that position the agency as a leader in AI-driven communications and digital marketing across Western Canada.Peter and Christina Pilarski are available for interviews to discuss the acquisition and the future of agency work.About CIPR CommunicationsCIPR Communications is an AI-enabled digital PR and marketing agency serving clients across North America. With offices in Calgary and Edmonton, CIPR specializes in strategic communications, digital PR, social media, and integrated marketing solutions that leverage AI for measurable results.

