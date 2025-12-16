New Calgary Microschool Merges Elite Hockey with Neuro-Inclusive Education Following Successful Pilot

Hockey teaches far more than skating and shooting, it teaches resilience, teamwork, and how to push through challenges” — Rob Churcher, Founder & Athletic Director

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful completion of its I.C.E. (Innovative Coaching and Education) Pilot Program, Southridge Academy is proud to announce its expansion into a full microschool model. Operating out of the Brookfield Residential YMCA in Seton, this first-of-its-kind initiative is designed to blend individualized education with elite athletic development.Founded by local parents and educators, Southridge Academy was created to support children with diverse learning profiles, including ADHD and dyslexia, who often fall through the cracks in traditional school and sport environments.The pilot cohort, comprised of students born between 2015 and 2017, demonstrated that flexible, student-centered learning combined with elite hockey training leads to measurable success. Students showed increased engagement, improved confidence, and meaningful progress in both their academic and athletic routines.The program's success has highlighted a rapidly growing demand among Calgary families for innovative, student-centered learning models that support the whole athlete—academically, athletically, and personally."We welcome students of all learning types, in fact, we like to say that ‘spicy learners’ are our specialty," said Heidi Kennedy, Co-Founder and Educational Lead. "We celebrate the small wins, whether it’s mastering a math concept or just remembering where they left their water bottle. Those little victories add up. Over time, students start rebuilding their confidence, realizing they can succeed, and that their unique way of learning is something to be proud of."Building on the success of the pilot, Southridge Academy is now developing into a full microschool model. This next phase will offer personalized homeschooling methods that honor unique learning styles, coupled with high-performance hockey training integrated directly into the school day. The expansion also includes increased age-group availability and broader learning pathways designed to meet each student where they are academically, emotionally, and athletically."Hockey teaches far more than skating and shooting, it teaches resilience, teamwork, and how to push through challenges," said Rob Churcher, Co-founder and Athletic Lead. "We set out to build a program where those lessons carry into the classroom. This pilot showed that when kids are supported in the right way, they develop confidence and habits that carry into every part of their lives."Media Opportunity: Members of the public, media, and interested families are invited to join the final day of the pilot program to see the approach in action.➡️ When: December 17, 2025 | 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.➡️ Where: Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton (SE Calgary)➡️ What: Visuals of on-ice training and classroom sessions; interviews available with the team.Program information and updates on upcoming enrollment opportunities can be found at www.southridgeacademy.com/programs and www.southridgestars.com. About Southridge Academy:Southridge Academy is an innovative, full-day hybrid hockey and academic program serving young athletes across Alberta. Through its I.C.E. (Integrated Coaching & Education) model, the academy integrates personalized learning with high-performance training to help students build the academic foundation, athletic skill, and character needed to excel in school, sport, and life.

