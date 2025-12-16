Delesign Announces Significant Growth and Strategic Vision Under New Leadership

Logo of Delesign

UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delesign, a comprehensive subscription-based creative platform, announced today that it now serves over 1,400 teams globally since its acquisition in 2020 by brothers Shaival and Sherul Mehta. Operating as an agile alternative to traditional agencies, the company provides businesses with on-demand access to graphic design, UI/UX, motion graphics, video editing, and web development through a flat-rate model.The entrepreneurs acquired the company during the pandemic, transforming the model to bridge the gap between small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and high-quality creative work. The acquisition marked a transition for both brothers from established corporate careers to entrepreneurship. Shaival Mehta left a seven-year tenure at Deloitte, while Sherul Mehta transitioned from the family's diamond trading business."Small and mid-sized businesses need access to quality designers, but the resources to hire and maintain in-house teams just aren't there for most companies," explained Shaival Mehta, emphasizing the market need for Delesign's model. "We weren't making a direct impact on people in the corporate world."Service Model and Operational HighlightsDelesign's growth is attributed to its systematic processes, quality control methods, and subscription model.➡️ Service Offering: The company offers dedicated graphic design services with unlimited requests and revisions. Pricing starts at $599 monthly.➡️ Design Team: Delesign hires senior designers and assigns them to clients on a dedicated basis, offering a 24-hour turnaround on most projects.➡️ Market Reach: The brothers' systematic approach helped expand Delesign's reach to over 1,000 agencies and businesses.➡️ AI Integration: Delesign is integrating AI tools to work more efficiently while maintaining its focus on human designers. "AI is powerful, but production-ready creative output still requires human expertise," noted Shaival.The Mehta brothers emphasized that their corporate backgrounds shaped their operational approach, providing the structure needed for scale. While the shift from corporate stability to entrepreneurship carried risk, the founders maintain that the direct impact on SMBs has made the transition worthwhile. "The risk is big, but the upside is bigger," Shaival added.About DelesignFounded in 2017 and acquired by Shaival and Sherul Mehta in 2020, Delesign provides subscription-based design services including graphic design, UI/UX, motion graphics, video editing, and web development. The company serves clients globally through direct partnerships and networks like WSI. Delesign operates without long-term contracts and offers a 15-day money-back guarantee.Contact:Shaival Mehta, CEO, shaival@delesign.com , +44 771 890 65 95

