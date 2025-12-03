FROM CHILDHOOD FRIENDS TO FORBES 30 UNDER 30: PROTEIN PINTS CO-FOUNDERS NAMED TO THE PRESTIGIOUS CLASS OF 2026

Protein Pints Co-Founders Paul Reiss & Michael Meadows, Forbes 30 Under 30

Visionary co-founders Paul Reiss & Michael Meadows recognized for disrupting the frozen aisle and setting new standard for functional, high-protein indulgence.

This achievement validates the Protein Pints mission to help more people enjoy their protein, proving that you never have to sacrifice your health goals to enjoy the frozen treats you love.” — Paul Reiss, co-founder & CEO of Protein Pints

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forbes has officially announced its prestigious 30 Under 30 Class of 2026, selecting Protein Pints co-founders Paul Reiss and Michael Meadows for their transformative work in the functional food industry. Chosen from a record pool of over 10,000 nominations, this honor places the leaders of the rapidly growing high-protein ice cream brand among the world's most impactful community of young entrepreneurs and trailblazers.“To be recognized by Forbes for doing what we love is an incredible honor,” shared co-founder Paul Reiss. “This is an achievement that validates the Protein Pints mission to help more people enjoy their protein, proving that you never have to sacrifice your health goals to enjoy the frozen treats you love." Co-Founder Michael Meadows emphasized the collective effort: “Being included in the 30 Under 30 Class is surreal. This wouldn't be possible without our dedicated team and the incredible community that believes in guilt-free indulgence. We are excited to leverage this platform to continue disrupting the frozen aisle with exciting innovation on the way.”Since its product launch last year, Protein Pints has quickly established itself as a market leader, distinguishing its ice cream with 30 grams of protein per pint, zero artificial sweeteners, and a focus on natural, gluten-free ingredients. The selection places Reiss & Meadows among an elite global network of visionaries, including power players like Daniel Ek, Malala Yousafzai, LeBron James, and Taylor Swift, all recognized for driving innovation and influencing industries worldwide.The co-founders will be celebrated at the official Forbes Under 30 List Launch Celebration on December 11 in New York City.For more information, visit ProteinPints.com or follow @ProteinPints on social media.About Protein Pints:Protein Pints is a rapidly growing brand of protein ice cream, founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, on a mission to help people enjoy their protein in one of America's favorite treats. With a focus on natural ingredients and innovative recipes, Protein Pints is redefining what it means to enjoy functional ice cream, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers' nutritional goals. Protein Pints products are packed with 30 grams of protein per pint, made with only natural ingredients, lower sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and gluten-free.

