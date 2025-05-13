Protein Pints' Nationwide Expansion with Target Makes Healthier Protein Indulgence a Reality for Millions

Protein Pints 5 Flavors Protein Pints Founders Target Launch

Protein Pints expands tasteful high protein, lower sugar ice cream availability to all Target stores across the country

Protein Pints on shelves in Target stores is a testament to the increasing demand for protein benefits & guilt-free indulgence in our daily food choices.” — Paul Reiss, co-founder & CEO of Protein Pints

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protein Pints , the innovative protein-packed, lower sugar ice cream brand rapidly gaining national recognition is proud to announce availability at Target locations across the country this month. This availability with Target marks a pivotal moment for Protein Pints, extending its reach to millions more health-conscious consumers seeking to increase their protein intake without sacrificing taste or their dietary goals. This launch signifies the brand’s commitment to making its protein-rich, all-natural ice cream accessible to a broad audience, building on the strong momentum generated by recent national and regional expansions."Seeing Protein Pints on shelves in Target stores across the country is a testament to the increasing demand for protein benefits and guilt-free indulgence in our daily food choices," said Paul Reiss, co-founder & CEO of Protein Pints. "From our early days, we envisioned a world where everyone could enjoy ice cream without compromise. This launch with a retailer as influential as Target allows us to bring that vision to life on an unprecedented scale."This nationwide Target launch includes all five of the brand’s flavor portfolio, Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chip, Mint Chip, Chocolate & Strawberry, and underscores Protein Pints’ rapid ascent in the competitive frozen dessert market. By offering a product that delivers on both taste and nutritional benefits, Protein Pints is poised to become a go-to choice for consumers seeking a healthier indulgence.About Protein Pints:Protein Pints is a rapidly growing brand of protein ice cream, founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, on a mission to help people enjoy their protein in one of America’s favorite treats. With a focus on natural ingredients and innovative recipes, Protein Pints is redefining what it means to enjoy functional ice cream, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers' nutritional goals. Protein Pints products are packed with 30 grams of protein per pint, made with only natural ingredients, lower sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and gluten-free. For more info, visit proteinpints.com or follow @proteinpints on social.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.