Protein Pints Brings Protein-Packed, All-Natural Ice Cream to Kroger Stores Nationwide
Protein Pints, the new functional protein-packed ice cream brand, is proud to announce its national debut at all Kroger Family of Stores locations.
This nationwide expansion allows Protein Pints’ better-for-you ice cream to be discovered by thousands of consumers looking to enjoy a delicious treat without compromising their health and wellness goals. The four flavors include Cookie Dough, Chocolate, Strawberry and Peanut Butter Chip.
"We are thrilled to embark on this expansion," said Michael Meadows, co-founder of Protein Pints. "From our beginnings in a handful of stores close to home in Michigan, to nationwide with Kroger, this launch represents an incredible step forward in our mission to redefine the ice cream experience and offer a taste-forward ice cream that can be enjoyed every day without guilt."
This latest expansion follows a series of rollouts into regional grocery chains earlier this year, bringing Protein Pints total store availability to over 3,000 doors, with more exciting retail news on the way.
About Protein Pints:
Protein Pints is a rapidly growing brand of protein ice cream, founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, on a mission to help people enjoy their protein in one of America’s favorite treats. With a focus on natural ingredients and innovative recipes, Protein Pints is redefining what it means to enjoy functional ice cream, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers' nutritional goals. Protein Pints products are packed with 30 grams of protein per pint, made with only natural ingredients, lower sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and gluten-free. For more info, visit proteinpints.com or follow @proteinpints on social.
###
Sandy Blumberg
Protein Pints
sandy@proteinpints.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.