Re: ROAD CLOSURE: Bible Hill / Lackey Hill Rd St Johnsbury

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks 

 

The roadway is going to be completely closed near the intersection of Bible Hill Rd and Lackey Hill Rd in St Johnsbury due to a school bus stuck in the roadway. Recovery efforts are underway for the school bus and its occupants.  


This is expected to last at least an hour or two and operators are asked to completely avoid the area.

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.



Re: ROAD CLOSURE: Bible Hill / Lackey Hill Rd St Johnsbury

