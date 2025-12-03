Re: ROAD CLOSURE: Bible Hill / Lackey Hill Rd St Johnsbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
The roadway is going to be completely closed near the intersection of Bible Hill Rd and Lackey Hill Rd in St Johnsbury due to a school bus stuck in the roadway. Recovery efforts are underway for the school bus and its occupants.
This is expected to last at least an hour or two and operators are asked to completely avoid the area.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
