Berlin Barracks / VCOR and VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3008349
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 17, Waitsfield VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of a Protection Order
ACCUSED: David Lewis
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/01/2025 Vermont State Police dispatch received a late report of a possible restraining order violation. Through further investigation it was revealed that David Lewis (49) of Lincoln Vermont had violated his Conditions of Release and a Protection Order. Lewis was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
