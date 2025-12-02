Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / VCOR and VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3008349

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 17, Waitsfield VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of a Protection Order

 

ACCUSED: David Lewis                                                

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/01/2025 Vermont State Police dispatch received a late report of a possible restraining order violation. Through further investigation it was revealed that David Lewis (49) of Lincoln Vermont had violated his Conditions of Release and a Protection Order. Lewis was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

