Berlin Barracks / VCOR and VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3008349

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 17, Waitsfield VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of a Protection Order

ACCUSED: David Lewis

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/01/2025 Vermont State Police dispatch received a late report of a possible restraining order violation. Through further investigation it was revealed that David Lewis (49) of Lincoln Vermont had violated his Conditions of Release and a Protection Order. Lewis was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.