REOPENED: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 north / Williston area
Interstate 89 in the Williston / Richmond area has reopened to normal traffic. Motorists are asked to use caution, as slick driving conditions continue throughout the area.
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 9:08 AM
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Motorists should expect delays in the area of mile-marker 80, northbound on Interstate 89 near the Williston / Richmond line. This is between the Richmond & Williston exits. One lane is closed due to a vehicle crash. An unrelated vehicle is also blocking the roadway south of the crash scene. Recovery efforts are underway for both vehicles. No significant injuries were reported, and this is not expected to be a long-term closure, but there is a significant back-up of traffic.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
