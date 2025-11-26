Attorney General Hanaway Files Charges In Shannon County Against Three Sheriff’s Office Personnel For Sexual Misconduct, Forgery, And Abuse of Power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office, appointed by Judge Privette as special prosecutor, has filed criminal charges in Shannon County against three members of the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy Thomas R. Manning, former sheriff’s deputy John D. “J.D.” Melvin, and Captain Michael G. McCoy, following allegations of abuse and exploitation committed under the guise of law enforcement authority.

“Law enforcement officers hold positions of immense trust and responsibility,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “The conduct alleged is not only illegal, but it is also predatory and a disgrace to the badge and to the honorable men and women who serve and protect our communities every day. We will work tirelessly to get these victims the justice they deserve and ensure that every individual responsible for abusing their authority is held fully accountable under the law.”

The alleged conduct occurred between January 1 and July 29, 2025, while the individuals were acting in their official capacities as law enforcement officers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation.

The allegations outline repeated instances in which women stopped during traffic encounters were subjected to inappropriate touching and degrading sexual comments. The charging documents further allege that McCoy and Melvin engaged in forgery involving official court documents, including the alleged falsification or transfer of a probable cause statement intended to influence judicial proceedings.

Deputy Thomas R. Manning faces seven counts of Sexual Misconduct in the Course of Public Duty, two counts of 1st degree Sexual Abuse, three counts of Harassment 1st degree, and one count of Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy 1st degree. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Captain Michael G. McCoy has been charged with one count of Sexual Misconduct in the Course of Public Duty and one count of Forgery, with bond set at $15,000.

Former Deputy John D. “J.D.” Melvin has been charged with one count of Forgery, and his bond has also been set at $15,000.

“The people of Shannon County deserve justice and accountability,” Attorney General Hanaway continued. “We will pursue the truth and ensure that anyone who abuses their position is held responsible.”

The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that law enforcement is a high calling, one that requires integrity, restraint, and compassion. The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against the defendants are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The full complaint form for Deputy Thomas R. Manning can be read here.

The full complaint form for former sheriff’s deputy John D. “J.D.” Melvin can be read here.

The full complaint form for Captain Michael G. McCoy can be read here.