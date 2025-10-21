Appli Reaches One-Year Milestone with 10 Credit Union Partners and $1 Billion in Member Calculations

Appli Reaches One-Year Milestone

AI-powered calculator platform achieves 15% average conversion rate, with some credit unions reaching 20%, as adoption accelerates across diverse institutions

Getting to 10 partners in year one, with strong conversion rates across the board, shows credit unions see the value in understanding member needs earlier in the process.” — Tim Pranger, Founder and CEO, Appli

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appli, a provider of AI-powered financial calculators for credit unions and community banks, today announced its one-year anniversary since launch, marking the milestone with 10 credit union partners and more than $1 billion in lending calculations alone, not including deposits and other products.The company's smart calculator technology has achieved a 15% average conversion rate across all client institutions, with some credit unions reaching conversion rates as high as 20%. This performance demonstrates how AI-guided calculators can help credit unions turn website visitors into qualified loan applicants while gathering valuable intelligence about member borrowing preferences."We wanted to prove calculators could be more than math tools -- they could actually help members make confident decisions while showing credit unions what borrowing demand looks like in their communities,” said Tim Pranger, founder and CEO of Appli. “Getting to 10 partners in year one, with strong conversion rates across the board, shows credit unions see the value in understanding member needs earlier in the process."Appli's growing roster of credit union partners includes First Source Federal Credit Union (New York), Southwest Financial Federal Credit Union (Texas), Granite Credit Union (Utah), Shoreline Hometown Credit Union (Michigan), First Northern Credit Union (California), InRoads Credit Union (Oregon), with more to be announced soon.The platform's success has been particularly notable at institutions like First Source Federal Credit Union, where the calculators have attracted both members and non-members searching for specific financial tools online."Non-members are finding our website when searching for specific financial calculators, and because the product is so user-friendly, they're not just using them -- they're taking that next step and clicking the 'apply' button," said Katie Ullman, Vice President of Marketing & Community at First Source Federal Credit Union, whose institution converts more than 15% of calculator interactions into application clicks.The $1 billion in calculations represents actual member activity across lending products including auto loans, personal loans, and home equity lines of credit. This volume of member interaction has helped credit unions identify specific borrowing patterns, including geographic concentrations of loan interest and preferred loan terms, allowing them to develop more targeted marketing strategies and product offerings.Beyond basic loan calculators, Appli has expanded its product suite during its first year to include specialized tools such as the Guided Home Equity Calculator , which integrates real-time property valuations to help members understand their borrowing potential for home equity lines of credit.The company's growth comes as credit unions increasingly look to compete with larger banks and fintech companies by improving their digital member experiences. Appli's calculators can be embedded with a single line of code and customized to each institution's specific rates, terms, and brand guidelines, making sophisticated AI-powered tools accessible to community financial institutions of all sizes."Our first year showed us that credit unions are ready to take control of their own member intelligence instead of relying on lead generation services,” Pranger added. “When you understand what members are looking for before they apply, you can serve your community more effectively."About AppliAppli, founded in 2024 by POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger, provides AI-powered financial calculators that help lenders and member service representatives create personalized, engaging shopping experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with generative AI, Appli's tools boost customer confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions. For more information about Appli and its smart financial calculator for credit unions, visit hiappli.com

