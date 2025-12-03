B2i Digital Joins 14th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event as Marketing Partner

The collaboration underscores B2i Digital’s role in linking issuers and investors at premier capital-markets events.

B2i Digital Will Publish Profiles for Approximately 50 Presenting Companies Across Growth Sectors Ahead of the Invite-Only Mountain Retreat in Park City, Utah

The interactive, multi-day format allows for the kind of in-depth discussions that build real relationships between key stakeholders in the capital markets.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY / December 2, 2025 / B2i Digital, Inc. has been selected as Marketing Partner for the 14th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event hosted by ROTH Capital Partners , bringing together almost 50 growth-company executives and institutional investors in a focused mountain setting. The event will be held December 10–13, 2025, at the Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.The ROTH Deer Valley Event is distinguished by its intimate format, designed to foster meaningful interaction with company management teams through 40-minute in-person meetings, informal gatherings, and social events throughout the weekend. The program features a mix of one-on-one and group meetings, an economics discussion with Michael Darda, Chief Economist & Market Strategist at ROTH, and networking opportunities including group dinners, optional skiing, yoga and spin classes, and après-ski gatherings. The multi-day format creates extended opportunities for investors and executives to develop insights that go beyond traditional conference settings.“The ROTH Deer Valley Event offers a unique environment for substantive conversations between growth companies and institutional investors,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “The interactive, multi-day format allows for the kind of in-depth discussions that build real relationships between key stakeholders in the capital markets.”As Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will leverage its network of more than 1.4 million investors, high-traffic website, and curated investor email list exceeding 100,000 recipients to enhance visibility for participating companies.B2i Digital’s collaboration with the ROTH Deer Valley Event advances its mission to connect growth-oriented companies with targeted investors, creating a seamless path from “Marketing to Meetings” through integrated digital outreach and in-person engagement.Profiles and additional information are available at: https://b2idigital.com/14th-annual-roth-deer-valley-event . Visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_123737/conference_home.html to register and see more event details. The event is by invitation only, and registration is subject to approval by ROTH Capital Partners.Disclosure & Disclaimer: B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer and does not solicit or execute securities transactions. This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. Information regarding presenting companies has been provided or approved by those companies or derived from public sources believed to be reliable, but B2i Digital does not independently verify such information.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc., partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. By blending digital marketing technology with capital markets expertise, B2i Digital delivers executive-level investor engagement and gives growth companies institutional-quality exposure. The firm’s proprietary network of more than 1.4 million market participants and its deep experience in supporting investor conferences make it a trusted partner for issuers and investors alike. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group Investment Banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro and is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com ROTH Investor Contact Information:Isabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officerimattson-pain@roth.com

