B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner for DealFlow Events’ Discovery Conference Highlighting High-Growth Companies

The partnership reflects B2i Digital’s broader mission of supporting key players in the U.S. capital markets — from public issuers to emerging private companies — through strategic visibility, education, and industry engagement.

B2i Digital will amplify awareness of this premier forum through its multi-channel digital marketing engine and extensive capital-markets audience.

DealFlow Events’ Discovery Conference earned its reputation as the go-to gathering for high-growth companies and sophisticated investors. We're proud to support this event for the third year in a row.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. has been selected as a Marketing Partner for DealFlow Events’ Discovery Conference , taking place January 28–29, 2026, at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ. This flagship event — formerly known as The Microcap Conference — now welcomes both public and private high-growth companies seeking to connect with institutional investors, family offices, venture capitalists, private equity firms, and accredited investors.The expanded conference will feature more than 200 presenting companies across four distinct tracks: U.S.-listed public companies, foreign issuers, venture-backed companies, and private equity-backed pre-IPO companies. With anticipated attendance of more than 1,500 participants, the two-day event offers unlimited one-on-one meetings, company presentations, expert panel discussions, and extensive networking opportunities.David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, emphasized the strategic alignment of the partnership, stating, “DealFlow Events’ Discovery Conference has earned its reputation as the go-to gathering for high-growth companies and sophisticated investors. We are proud to support this event for the third year in a row. We will leverage our digital platform, marketing expertise, and personal connections to bring even more key stakeholders to this must-attend annual gathering.”“The DealFlow Discovery Conference has evolved to meet the growing demand from investors seeking access to both public and private investment opportunities,” said Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events. “In its third year, the momentum continues to build, and we appreciate B2i Digital’s partnership in support of our steadfast mission to positively impact the companies, investors, and advisors who make the markets tick.”As part of the collaboration, B2i Digital will share key updates about the conference with its community of 1.4 million participants across the U.S. capital markets. As the roster of companies and sponsors continues to grow, B2i Digital will ensure its audience remains informed and engaged.The conference maintains its commitment to facilitating connections through a concierge-style approach to one-on-one meetings, with onsite staff available to assist with introductions and scheduling. Additional features include daily chartered bus service from New York City, keynote presentations from industry leaders, and networking events — including a Launch Party on January 27, evening receptions, and a closing poker tournament on January 29.For further details, please contact your B2i Digital representative and visit https://b2idigital.com/dealflow-discovery-conference-2026 About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc., partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. By blending digital marketing technology with capital markets expertise, B2i Digital delivers executive-level investor engagement and gives growth companies institutional-quality exposure. The firm’s proprietary network of more than 1.4 million market participants and its deep experience in supporting investor conferences make it a trusted partner for issuers and investors alike. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group Investment Banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro and is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout DealFlow EventsSince 2003, DealFlow Events has been a trusted name in producing financial industry conferences and events. Known for its professional programming and networking opportunities, DealFlow Events has established itself as a leader in bringing together investors, companies, and professionals across a range of sectors.DealFlow Contact Information:516.876.8006 Officeteam@dealflowevents.com

