Genvor Inc. Partners with B2i Digital as Featured Company to Expand Investor Awareness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. today announced that Genvor Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) has joined the B2i Digital platform as a Featured Company . Based in Woodland, California, Genvor is an agricultural biotechnology innovator developing sustainable crop-protection solutions through AI-accelerated peptide design. Founded in 2018, the company is advancing a suite of antimicrobial, insecticidal, and nutrient-enhancing peptides built on its proprietary BioCypher Algorithm, which targets the estimated $220 billion in annual global crop losses caused by plant pathogens.“We look forward to helping Genvor reach interested investors through our multi-channel digital marketing engine and targeted outreach campaigns,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “I have been particularly impressed with Genvor’s leadership and their ability to clearly articulate the growing demand for biological solutions in agriculture and how their platform is designed to meet that need.”Genvor’s BioCypher Algorithm leverages more than 50,000 designed peptides and over 30 years of foundational research to produce targeted solutions for major agricultural challenges. The platform has demonstrated broad-spectrum efficacy, including 76%–98% reductions in total aflatoxin contamination in transgenic corn seeds across pathogens such as Aspergillus flavus and Fusarium species.“As we continue our accelerated momentum with recently issued patents, active partnership discussions, and a growing pipeline, this is a key moment to expand investor engagement,” said Chad Pawlak, CEO of Genvor. “We look forward to leveraging B2i Digital’s platform to connect with investors who understand the growing demand for sustainable crop protection and the value of our licensing-first business model.”Genvor maintains a growing intellectual property portfolio, including two issued U.S. patents and one pending application covering 24 proprietary peptides. In November 2025, the company announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,458,684 for transgenic corn expressing antifungal peptide AGM182, co-assigned to Genvor Inc. and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This patent represents a significant milestone in validating the commercial potential of Genvor’s seed-trait technologies for major row crops.Genvor’s development pipeline spans multiple crops, including corn, citrus, rice, soybeans, cotton, flax, and potato, with applications across both foliar spray solutions and seed traits. The company is currently engaged with major agricultural companies on joint venture evaluations and commercialization discussions.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc., partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. By blending digital marketing technology with capital markets expertise, B2i Digital delivers executive-level investor engagement and gives growth companies institutional-quality exposure. The firm’s proprietary network of more than 1.4 million market participants and its deep experience in supporting investor conferences make it a trusted partner for issuers and investors alike. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group Investment Banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro and is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Genvor IncorporatedGenvor Incorporated (OTCQB: GNVR) is pioneering the future of sustainable agriculture through its proprietary AI-accelerated peptide design platform that transforms single discoveries into multi-crop protection and optimization opportunities across diverse agricultural environments. The company’s proprietary BioCypher Algorithm combines computational biology, machine learning, and regulatory benchmarks to create peptides that optimize agricultural outcomes with biological safety. With multiple patents and proprietary peptides in active development, Genvor offers ready-to-deploy licensing opportunities that integrate with existing production infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. For more information, visit www.genvor.com Investor Contact Information:Investor RelationsGenvor Incorporatedinvestors@genvor.com715.903.6473Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Genvor’s technology development, commercialization plans, business opportunities, regulatory approvals, market potential, partnerships, future financial performance, and strategic objectives. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in Genvor’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Genvor undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.B2i Digital DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is a digital marketing and investor-awareness platform. B2i Digital is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, or financial analyst firm, and does not provide investment advice, investment recommendations, or securities analysis. The inclusion of any company on the B2i Digital platform, including Genvor Inc., does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. All information is provided for informational and marketing purposes only. 