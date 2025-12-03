Lone Star Injury Attorneys Relaunches “New Year No Regrets” Campaign With Free Uber Rides for Holiday Safety

Sugar Land, Texas – As we prepare to welcome 2026, Lone Star Injury Attorneys is relaunching its successful “New Year No Regrets” campaign, an initiative aimed at reducing drunk driving during one of the most dangerous nights on the road. The firm is giving away 50 free Uber ride vouchers to help community members in Texas and California make it home safely after their celebrations.

The $15 Uber vouchers are valid between 5:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025, and 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2026. To be eligible, individuals must complete a brief registration form by December 29, 2025.

“As a Texas-based injury law firm, we know how devastating holiday traffic accidents can be—not just here, but across the country,” said Max Paderewski, founder of Lone Star Injury Attorneys. “That’s why we’re expanding this initiative to include California this year, helping even more people celebrate safely and start the new year without regrets.”

The National Safety Council projects hundreds of traffic fatalities nationwide over the New Year’s holiday, with impaired driving remaining a top cause. Through this initiative, Lone Star Injury Attorneys is encouraging people to plan ahead and make responsible choices with help from a free ride home.

Vouchers are limited to one per person and are available to residents in several major cities across Texas and California.

How to Get Involved

Sign Up by December 29 : Visit the campaign page and complete the short form to request your Uber voucher.

Use It on New Year’s Eve or Day : Vouchers are valid for a safe ride home during the holiday window.

Spread the Word : Encourage others to sign up and start 2026 on the right foot.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Lone Star Injury Attorneys advocates for injury victims across Texas and beyond. In addition to legal representation, the firm is proud to support community outreach efforts that prioritize prevention and public safety.

