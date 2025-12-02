Retired Professor and Former Vice President at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center Files Whistleblower and Retaliatory Discharge Lawsuit

Chicago, Illinois – Represented by Ellis Legal P.C., Dr. Dulaney asserts in her complaint that she was terminated after repeatedly reporting concerns regarding alleged misuse of restricted funds, improper financial practices, and workplace misconduct to DuSable leadership, its Board of Directors, and multiple government agencies. The lawsuit brings claims under the Illinois Whistleblower Act and Illinois common law for retaliatory discharge.

According to the filing, Dr. Dulaney joined DuSable after nearly two decades of service at Chicago State University, where she chaired the African American Studies program. She alleges that during her tenure at DuSable, she developed major educational programs, including the museum’s Annual Juneteenth celebration, a reinstated Kwanzaa program, a touring Emmett Till exhibition, and DuSable’s first-ever children’s exhibit.

The complaint states that beginning in 2022, Dr. Dulaney raised concerns about budget transparency, restricted-fund compliance, and the diversion of funds earmarked for educational programming. The lawsuit alleges that after she questioned financial practices and filed formal grievances regarding workplace conduct, she experienced escalating exclusion, hostility, and retaliation.

The lawsuit further alleges that after Dr. Dulaney reported her concerns to the Chicago Office of the Inspector General, the Mayor’s Office, and the office of Alderman Jeanette Taylor, she was terminated on October 3, 2025, under what she asserts was the false pretext of “restructuring.”

In her lawsuit, Dr. Dulaney seeks reinstatement, back pay, front pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages, civil penalties under the Illinois Whistleblower Act, and attorney’s fees. She is also seeking injunctive relief to prevent further alleged violations.

“Dr. Dulaney’s complaint describes a pattern of retaliation that began when she attempted to safeguard public and philanthropic funds and ensure compliance with the law,” said Justin DeLuca, counsel for Dr. Dulaney and attorney at Ellis Legal P.C. “Whistleblowers must be protected, especially when the integrity of public-serving institutions is at stake.

The defendants have not yet filed a response to the lawsuit. All allegations described in the complaint are claims made by the plaintiff and have not been adjudicated by the Court.

About Dr. Kim L. Dulaney

Dr. Dulaney is an author, educator, and longtime cultural leader in Chicago. Prior to her role at DuSable, she served as a Professor of African American Studies at Chicago State University, where she led the program for many years.

CASE INFORMATION

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS COUNTY DEPARTMENT, LAW DIVISION

DR. KIM L. DULANEY v. THE DUSABLE BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM AND EDUCATION CENTER AND PERRY IRMER

Case No. 2025L014722

Ellis Legal P.C. is a Chicago-based litigation firm representing clients in employment, whistleblower, commercial, and civil rights matters.

