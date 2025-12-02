Steinberg Law Firm, LLC Obtains $1,150,000 for Woman Injured by Commercial Truck on I-26

Summerville, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm, LLC of Summerville, S.C., announced the conclusion of a lawsuit stemming from a highway collision that left a local woman with serious injuries. The resolution, which awards $1,150,000 to the plaintiff, follows a crash on Interstate 26 involving a commercial semi-truck that changed lanes, forcing a smaller vehicle off the roadway.

The plaintiff was traveling east on I-26. Without warning, a semi-truck allegedly veered into their lane, causing them to swerve off the pavement and land in a roadside ditch. The resulting impact left the plaintiff with several injuries and several displaced discs in the neck and lower back. These injuries led to persistent pain and a likely need for future spinal surgery.

Attorneys Steven Goldberg and Wilson Jackson represented the plaintiff. “Our client’s injuries have impacted her day-to-day life in significant ways,” Goldberg said. “We anticipated her future medical needs, which is why securing a large settlement became necessary to address the scope of her injuries and loss.”

The insurance company initially disputed the severity of the injuries. “The aftermath of these incidents often extends far beyond the initial crash,” Goldberg said. “Our role is to help clients navigate a difficult process so they can focus on recovery.”

Truck-related accidents remain a significant concern for public safety on South Carolina highways. Interstate 26, which spans the state, has been cited in state safety reports as a frequent site of commercial vehicle incidents, with lane-change errors listed as a leading factor.

This case underscores the complex process injury victims may face when negotiating with insurance companies following an accident. Steinberg Law Firm, LLC, has served the Lowcountry community since 1927 and continues to fight for injured victims of car accidents and truck accidents throughout South Carolina. The settlement brings the legal matter to a close, providing financial support for the plaintiff’s ongoing recovery.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800.

