Quorum Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business List in Best in Innovation

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best in Innovation category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries.The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – including technology, healthcare, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and positive influence on the business world.The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.“Innovation has always been at the core of how we serve our customers,” said Alex Wirth, Cofounder and CEO of Quorum. “Being named to Inc.’s Best in Business list in the Best in Innovation category is a reflection of our team’s relentless focus on building technology that transforms how public affairs professionals drive impact.”For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.About QuorumQuorum is the leading unified AI-powered public affairs platform, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quincy, Quorum’s AI Assistant, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

