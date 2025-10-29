Quorum Launches Campaign Finance to Turn Political Giving Into Strategy

With Campaign Finance, auto‑updating FEC benchmarks, donor overlap, and stakeholder maps are built into Quorum’s PAC, Grassroots, and Federal products.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum , the leading public affairs software provider, announced the launch of Campaign Finance today, a new add-on that unifies live, verified FEC data with the tools public affairs teams already use to manage policy, stakeholder, and advocacy. By unifying campaign finance insights with legislative tracking, lobbying activity, and grassroots engagement, Campaign Finance enables teams to move from signal to strategy in a single platform.“As we head into the 2026 cycle, leaders are asked a straightforward question: What’s the ROI of our political engagement? This launch gives them hard answers,” said Alex Wirth, Co‑Founder & CEO of Quorum. “You can see how your PAC stacks up against peers, where dollars are moving around the Hill, and which supporters have relationships that open doors, then act on it instantly in Quorum.”Key capabilities include:- Auto‑updating FEC data, organized for action — Receipts, disbursements, political committees, and elections are cleaned, filterable, and visualized.- Benchmarking dashboards — Compare PAC activity against peers by sector, industry, or congressional committee; track growth cycle‑over‑cycle.- Donor and recipient insights — See top donors, committees, and recipients by member, party, geography, or cycle, with briefing-ready visualizations.- Contact matching — Match your contacts to verified FEC records using name, work, and PAC address data to confirm identities and uncover relationships across your network.- Stakeholder connections — Identify donor overlap with employees, partners, or grassroots advocates to strengthen coalitions and inform engagement strategies.“Campaign finance has long been treated as an after-action report disconnected from day-to-day influence,” said Shlok Vaidya, SVP of Product and Professional Services of Quorum. “By integrating it directly into our platform, we’ve made donor intelligence operational. Public affairs leaders can now move at the speed of policy.”Campaign Finance is available today as an Add-On for Quorum PAC and Grassroots customers, and included at no additional cost for Quorum Federal users. Searchable datasets include Receipts, Disbursements, Political Committees, and Elections.Learn more or request a demo: www.quorum.us About QuorumQuorum is the leading unified AI-powered public affairs platform, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quorum Copilot, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits.

