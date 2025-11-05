Quorum Sets New Industry Standard with AI-Powered State Committee Transcripts with Nationwide Coverage

State Committee Transcripts

Industry-changing technology delivers searchable, time-synced transcripts within hours—transforming state policy intelligence.

We’re giving state teams the same speed and precision that federal teams have relied on, so they can track momentum and respond when it matters most.” — Alex Wirth, Co-Founder & CEO of Quorum

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum today announced AI State Committee Transcripts, an expanded capability in Quorum State that turns hours of state hearing video into searchable, time‑synced transcripts. Government affairs teams can now search thousands of hours of state testimony the same way they've been able to search federal hearings in Quorum, by keyword, speaker, or bill number, and incorporate evidence into briefings, testimony, and stakeholder updates without leaving Quorum. This breakthrough enables government affairs teams to access the exact testimony instantly, speaker statements, and bill discussions that drive policy decisions, often within hours of committee proceedings.“State hearings drive the policy agenda well before a bill reaches the floor,” said Alex Wirth, Co-Founder & CEO of Quorum. “By connecting every word to its exact moment in the video, we’re giving state teams the same speed and precision that federal teams have relied on, so they can track momentum and respond when it matters most.”Unprecedented AI-Powered Intelligence for State PolicyAI State Committee Transcripts leverages advanced speech recognition and natural language processing to deliver:- Industry-leading state coverage: Searchable, AI-generated transcripts with time-synced video across the states- Intelligent search: Advanced AI-powered search by keyword, speaker, or bill number surfaces relevant discussions in seconds across thousands of hours of hearing footage- Integrated intelligence: Transcripts automatically connect to Quorum's hearing alerts and bill tracking, creating a seamless flow from notification to analysis to action- Copy-ready evidence: Pull accurate, timestamped quotes to strengthen testimony, memos, and stakeholder updates with verifiable sources- Conversational AI: Ask Quorum questions like "What did Senator Smith say about SB 1203?" or "Summarize opposition to the water regulation bill," then jump directly to the source videoSolving the State Policy Intelligence GapWhile federal proceedings have long been documented, state committee hearings, where policy is shaped before floor votes, have remained largely inaccessible on a large scale. Most government affairs teams still manually monitor scattered state websites, rely on incomplete notes, or miss critical testimony entirely."We've eliminated one of the biggest barriers to effective state advocacy: access to what's actually being said in committee rooms," said Shlok Vaidya, SVP, Head of Product and Services at Quorum. "Our AI doesn't just transcribe, it understands context, connects dots across your bill portfolio, and delivers intelligence that's immediately actionable. State teams can now search, cite, and respond before the floor debate even begins."Built on Proven AI TechnologyAI State Committee Transcripts extends Quorum's proven federal transcript technology already trusted by thousands of professionals to state hearings nationwide. The familiar interface requires no additional training, enabling teams to immediately leverage the same powerful workflow across federal and state policy tracking.AvailabilityAI State Committee Transcripts are available today, November 5, 2025, to Quorum State customers. Coverage spans nationwide, with transcripts delivered within hours of proceedings. Transcripts are AI-generated and time-synced to the official video; the video remains the authoritative source of record.About QuorumQuorum is the leading unified AI-powered public affairs platform, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quorum Copilot, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits.

