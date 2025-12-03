Viamedici Earns 2025 Champion Status in Info-Tech’s MDM Emotional Footprint Report

Viamedici logo

Award highlights Viamedici’s industry-leading customer sentiment and commitment to delivering trusted, high-value product data solutions.

Earning 2025 MDM Champion status affirms our team’s dedication to our customers. We’re delivering precise, trusted product data that drives better decisions and long-term confidence.” — Jurgen Mueller, Viamedici CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has identified Viamedici as a leader in its 2025 MDM Emotional Footprint report. The report findings are based on data from verified user reviews on the firm’s SoftwareReviews platform, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape.

Viamedici is a leading global provider of multi-domain MDM, PIM, DAM, and product configuration / CPQ software for enterprises, helping global organizations digitize product management, marketing, and sales processes. Together with their international network of consulting partners, they help companies differentiate themselves in the digital marketplace by providing accurate customer data, complex and configurable product data, and real-time information for both e-commerce and print catalogs. More than 300 market leaders worldwide, in hundreds of languages and thousands of markets, have been using our industry-leading solutions for over 20 years, consistently ranking #1 in customer satisfaction in top analyst reports.

“We are honored to be recognized by Info-Tech as a Champion in the MDM category 2025,” said Al Bissmeyer, Global Vice President at Viamedici. “This achievement reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to helping organizations navigate complexity with accurate data, innovative technology, and world-class support. Our customers’ success is the foundation of everything we do.”

Info-Tech Research Group’s Emotional Footprint report measures how end users truly feel about a product, the value it delivers, and the quality of their relationship with the vendor. The highest performers earn the title of Emotional Footprint Champions — an honor determined entirely by authentic user feedback. Satisfaction is evaluated across 27 aspects of the provider relationship, including product experience, service interactions, strategic alignment, conflict handling, and the contracting journey. These insights are combined into a Net Emotional Footprint score, reflecting overall user sentiment and offering a clear view of how customers perceive both the provider and its solution.

Looking ahead, Viamedici will continue investing in AI-driven automation, advanced data governance, and next-generation PIM/MDM capabilities to support global organizations as they navigate increasingly complex product ecosystems and accelerate our digital transformation strategies.

Jurgen Mueller, Viamedici’s CEO stated, “Earning Champion status in the 2025 MDM Emotional Footprint Report is a powerful affirmation of our team’s dedication to our customers. We’re not simply delivering software — we’re equipping organizations with precise, trusted product data that fuels better decisions, accelerates operations, and builds long-term confidence in every corner of the business.”

This recognition underscores Viamedici’s leadership in multi-domain MDM and PIM solutions and reflects the trust global enterprises place in its technology, data expertise, and customer-first approach. With top ratings across user satisfaction, product experience, and strategic value, Viamedici continues to set the standard for innovation—driving accuracy, efficiency, and digital transformation for organizations worldwide.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, delivering practical insights, tools, and guidance to help technology and business leaders make strategic, data-driven decisions. Through its SoftwareReviews platform, Info-Tech collects and validates real end-user feedback to provide transparent evaluations of software providers and market trends.

