Systemair, Viamedici & Microsoft Team to Provide Systemair’s Enterprise PIM Solution on Microsoft Azure

Enhancing Efficiency and Global Reach: Viamedici & Microsoft Deliver Systemair’s PIM Solution on Microsoft Azure

This allows us to react flexibly to business developments such as new products in the portfolio, increased data requirements, or the integration of new markets and target groups.” — Mathias Kuhn, Product Owner PIM, Systemair

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation, resilience, and a commitment to quality have defined Systemair’s journey since its inception in 1974. What started as a modest workshop in Sweden has evolved into a worldwide powerhouse in ventilation solutions, with operations in 51 countries, 90 partner companies, and a workforce of over 6,700 employees. This remarkable growth is a testament to Systemair’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology.

As Systemair continued to grow, so did the complexity and volume of its product data, including regions and languages. To ensure seamless management and scalability, they chose to work closely with Viamedici and migrate their current Viamedici PIM360° system, a component of the Viamedici EPIM platform, to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

With a cloud-based, more structured, and automated approach to product information management, Systemair now benefits from enhanced data accuracy, improved cross-department collaboration, and accelerated time-to-market—empowering the company to scale efficiently while maintaining data integrity.



Restricted Capacity in Systemair’s On-Premises Infrastructure

In a recent Microsoft customer story, Mathias Kuhn, Product Owner PIM and Team Leader of Software Application Development at Systemair stated, “Our products are used almost everywhere where there is air. We’re constantly adding new innovations, which means our company and our product portfolio are growing all the time.”

“To continue processing data on this scale, we would have needed additional local servers. For us, that would have meant long waiting times, lots of work for employees, and enormous costs,” said Kuhn “At the same time, we need to be in a position to provide our product information to more and more target groups. The old on-premises server was very restrictive in this respect, which made it no longer sustainable for us.”



The migration to MS Azure ensured that Systemair’s PIM system remains future-ready.

With Microsoft’s highly scalable cloud infrastructure now in place, Systemair has the flexibility to expand its PIM system effortlessly as business needs evolve. The cloud-based solution allows for rapid adjustments, whether adding new product lines, integrating additional data sources, or supporting growing global operations. This scalability ensures that Systemair can continuously optimize its product information management without being constrained by infrastructure limitations, enabling greater efficiency, agility, and long-term growth.

“This allows us to react flexibly to business developments such as new products in the portfolio, increased data requirements, or the integration of new markets and target groups,” Kuhn says. “As we grow as a company, now our infrastructure will simply grow with us, thanks to Microsoft Azure. We can integrate new virtual machines to expand and optimize our PIM system quickly and easily—and without long waiting times. At the same time, the higher speed of data exchange at the international level makes for better connectivity.”

By transitioning to Microsoft Azure, Systemair's entire Viamedici EPIM enterprise platform now operates with a robust cloud-based infrastructure, featuring six virtual machines in both the production and test environments. Each component plays a crucial role: one virtual machine manages the database, another runs essential services, while the remaining machines handle data transfers, collectively forming a highly efficient system. The architecture is built on the MACH principles—Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless—ensuring a modular and adaptable IT framework. The shift to the cloud has eliminated the need for manual server provisioning, on-site specialists, and trips to the data center in Sweden.

Simone Weilacher, Business Consultant at Viamedici, adds, “Today, cloud services are available immediately, while updates run smoothly and don’t require any downtime. Azure services monitor the system automatically. This drastically minimizes costs compared to the previous local solution.”

By migrating to Microsoft Azure, Systemair removed limitations, gaining a cloud-based solution that dynamically adjusts computing capacity as needed. This modern infrastructure not only enhances PIM system scalability and flexibility but also significantly reduces administrative overhead. With this foundation in place, Systemair is well-positioned for sustained growth and continuous technological advancement.

