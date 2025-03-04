Viamedici Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide PIM Applications for Commerce Vendor Assessment 2024–2025

Viamedici named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management (PIM) Applications for Commerce Vendor Assessment '24/'25.

Consider Viamedici PIM if you are a medium-sized to large enterprise seeking a powerful solution for managing complex product information across multiple channels."" — Heather Hershey, IDC MarketScape

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viamedici, a global leader in product information management (PIM) and digital commerce solutions, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management (PIM) Applications for Commerce Vendor Assessment 2024–2025. This recognition illuminates Viamedici’s commitment to providing businesses with the cutting-edge PIM360° product that drives seamless, consistent, and compliant product information across multiple channels.

PIM360°: The Backbone of Digital Commerce

In an era where digital commerce is rapidly evolving, the need for accurate, complete, and engaging product information has never been greater. From product discovery to purchase and post-sale interactions, customers expect high-quality, immersive content. Viamedici’s PIM360° solution enables brands to meet these expectations by delivering rich product storytelling while ensuring compliance and scalability in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

IDC MarketScape’s report highlights the evolution of PIM from basic data storage to AI-driven platforms that enhance content generation, metadata creation, and predictive analytics. Modern PIM solutions have become essential for brands looking to improve product visibility, optimize search engine rankings, and streamline content distribution across multiple platforms, including proprietary online stores and digital marketplaces.

Viamedici’s Strengths in the PIM Landscape

As a recognized Leader in the IDC MarketScape report, Viamedici stands out for:

▪Real-time data management: Viamedici PIM 360° allows for the centralized management of updated product information in real time, ensuring accuracy across all channels. It provides a 360-degree view of all product information, assets, components, channels, and suppliers.*

▪ Built-in product configurator: The platform features a unique product configurator that allows for real-time customization of products, catering to B2B and B2C needs.*

▪ Multi-language support: Viamedici can manage product information in more than 50 languages and use AI and Workflow to facilitate global market entry and localization.*

[*As mentioned in the IDC MarketScape Report 2024-2025]

IDC MarketScape’s Heather Hershey mentions, “Consider Viamedici PIM if you are a medium-sized to large enterprise seeking a powerful solution for managing complex product information across multiple channels. It is particularly well-suited for organizations seeking an integrated enterprise platform combining multi-domain MDM, PIM, DAM, and CPQ capabilities.”

Quick facts as reported in the IDC Marketscape Report:

▪ Ideal customer size: Medium-sized to large enterprises requiring comprehensive product information management solutions

▪ APIs: Robust API capabilities for integration with other systems: 100% product exposure to RESTful API; specific GraphQL API exposure is not detailed



▪ Syndication channels: Supports integration with major ecommerce platforms and channels for efficient product data distribution, including Amazon, eBay, Google Shopping, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowes

A Proven Track Record of Innovation

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Germany, Viamedici has built a reputation as a trusted provider of product management and marketing solutions. With a dedicated team of more than 250 employees, the company serves industries such as construction and building supply, electronics and high tech, tools, retail, manufacturing, automotive, consumer and packaged goods, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and healthcare and medical technology.

Operating on a highly scalable, multitenant SaaS model, Viamedici’s PIM solution offers real-time capabilities that support real-time collaboration, localization, and compliance. The company boasts a strong partner ecosystem, comprising around 30 implementation partners and 40 technology partners, reinforcing its global reach and technological leadership. Our 99% customer retention rate speaks volumes about the trust and satisfaction our clients experience. We are trusted by over 50,000 satisfied users across more than 60 markets worldwide. When choosing Viamedici, you are choosing a proven leader in product data management.

Driving the Future of Product Information Management

Viamedici’s inclusion as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report validates its strategic focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions. As businesses navigate the complexities of digital commerce, Viamedici remains committed to delivering advanced PIM solutions that empower brands to scale, adapt, and thrive in an increasingly dynamic market landscape.

For more information on Viamedici and our PIM360° solution, visit www.viamedici.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

