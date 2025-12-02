O’Connor Injury Law Expands to Brooklyn with New Office in Founder’s Childhood Neighborhood

The outside of O'Connor Injury Law's new Brooklyn office. The inside of O'Connor Injury Law's new Brooklyn office. Brian O’Connor has helped New Yorker’s recover millions for their injuries. His experience ranges from car accidents, to cases against the city for teachers and municipal workers. If you’ve been injured, schedule a free consultation.

Brian J. O’Connor moves back to his childhood neighborhood, with the opening of his new Brooklyn Office

This neighborhood shaped who I am.” — Brian J. O’Connor, Personal Injury Lawyer

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O’Connor Injury Law is proud to announce the opening of its newest office at 5124 Avenue N in Brooklyn, marking a meaningful return to the neighborhood where founder Brian J. O’Connor spent his childhood. This expansion represents the firm’s continued commitment to serving injured New Yorkers with accessible, compassionate, and highly experienced legal representation.For more than two decades, Brian J. O’Connor has dedicated his career exclusively to personal injury law. Since founding O’Connor Injury Law in 2006, he has built a practice grounded in honesty, preparation, and an unwavering dedication to clients facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Establishing an office in Brooklyn is both a full-circle homecoming for Brian.“This neighborhood shaped who I am,” O’Connor said. “Being able to return here and open an office where my family lived, learned, and worked means everything to me. Brooklyn deserves strong advocates who understand its people and its history, and I’m honored to bring our firm’s services back to the place that raised me.”O’Connor Injury Law has refined experience in representing sanitation workers, teachers, transit employees, and other municipal workers who are injured while serving the city. These cases often involve complex legal requirements—such as strict filing deadlines and specialized rules for claims involving city agencies—making experienced representation essential.While the firm is deeply familiar with municipal worker cases, O’Connor Injury Law serves clients across a full range of personal injury matters. Over his career, O’Connor has recovered more than 25 million dollars for injured New Yorkers, representing individuals harmed in motor vehicle accidents, premises liability incidents, municipal negligence cases, construction accidents, and more. For a full list of services, we encourage you to visit our website below.O’Connor Injury Law’s Brooklyn office is now open at 5124 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 . For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.oconnorinjurylaw.com or call 718-878-4220.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.