Snellings Injury Law reminds drivers to prioritize safety during the holiday travel season

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season is a time for celebration, family gatherings and travel. But with millions of drivers hitting the road between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the risk of accidents rises sharply. Snellings Injury Law , a North Texas–based personal injury firm, is reminding families to prioritize safety as they make their holiday travel plans.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) , traffic volumes peak during the holidays, leading to a higher likelihood of crashes caused by fatigue, impaired driving and weather conditions.“Nothing should overshadow the joy of spending time with loved ones,” said Scott Snellings, founding attorney of Snellings Injury Law. “We see firsthand how quickly a holiday trip can turn into tragedy when safety is overlooked. Our message to North Texas families is simple: plan ahead, drive responsibly and arrive safely.”Holiday travel safety tipsSnellings Injury Law recommends the following precautions to reduce risks during the holiday season:• Avoid driving while tired: Take breaks during long trips and rotate drivers when possible.• Never drive under the influence: Arrange for a designated driver, rideshare or alternate transportation.• Check your vehicle: Ensure tires, brakes and lights are in good condition before hitting the road.• Prepare for bad weather: Keep an emergency kit, blankets, coats and water in the car in case of delays.• Buckle up every time: Seat belts save lives and should be worn by every passenger.“We want to see our community celebrating together, not dealing with the aftermath of a serious accident,” Snellings said.Resources for travelersThe Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) provides up-to-date travel advisories , weather alerts and traffic updates that can help drivers prepare for their routes. Snellings Injury Law encourages residents to check these resources before starting any holiday trip.As North Texans make memories this season, Snellings Injury Law reminds everyone: safe travel is the best gift you can give your family and others on the road.

