DENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beloved Denison Holiday Loft & Home Tour returns December 6–7, offering residents and visitors a festive opportunity to explore some of the city’s most unique and beautifully decorated spaces. This two-day holiday event features 11 total stops, including restored lofts, historic church spaces, charming residences, and standout downtown locations—each showcasing holiday décor, local character, and creative design.• Lofts & Historic Spaces Tour — Friday, December 6, 12 PM–5 PM• Homes Tour — Saturday, December 7, 12 PM–5 PMA Celebration of Community Impact and Holiday CheerThe Denison Holiday Tour has grown into a meaningful community tradition that blends festive fun with impactful local support. The event is fully volunteer-run, and participating homeowners and loft owners are not compensated for opening their spaces. All net proceeds stay in Denison and help support public art installations, historic preservation efforts, sidewalk and mobility improvements, and projects such as the Denison Alumni Museum.Event organizer Brian Hander emphasized the purpose behind the tour:“One thing I want people to clearly understand is that every penny goes back into Denison. There is no administrative overhead, and no homeowners or loft owners are compensated for opening their spaces. Everything is completely volunteer-run by people who want to make the city better — and it shows.”In addition to its community benefits, the tour has become one of Denison’s most enjoyable holiday experiences. Guests can admire creative Christmas decorations, enjoy the charm of historic spaces, explore stylish lofts, and soak in the festive atmosphere that fills every stop. It’s a family-friendly way to welcome the season and discover the heart of downtown Denison.Ticket Information🎟 Tickets: $25 (covers both days)Tickets are available:• Online through Eventbrite • In person at Main Street Mall (500 W Main St)• In person at Monsters on Main• On the day of the event at both locations• Through the tour’s Facebook event All ticket sales are final.Event Details📅 December 6–7, 2025⏰ 12 PM – 5 PM each day📍 Downtown Denison, TX🚶‍♀️ Self-Guided Tour: Guests may visit the stops in any order and explore at their own pace, making it easy to enjoy the homes, lofts, and decorations in a way that best fits their schedule.

