Public Hearing to Address Proposed Amendment to N.D. Admin. Code Article 4-07

North Dakota Office of Management and Budget, Human Resource Management Services (HRMS), in cooperation with the State Personnel Board, will hold a public hearing to address proposed amendments to N.D. Admin. Code chapters 4-07-02, 4-07-05, 4-07-12, 4-07-13, 4-07-14, 4-07-18, 4-07-20.1, 4-07-20.2, and 4-07-37 at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 2, 2026, in the Red River Room of the North Dakota State Capitol, 600 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505. The purpose of the proposed amendments is to improve and clarify human resource processes and implement legislative changes enacted during the 69th Legislative Assembly, see Admin Rule Amendments. Administrative Rule Amendments

