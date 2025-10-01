State Announces Recipients of Indigent Civil Legal Services Fund for 2025-27

The North Dakota Indigent Civil Legal Services Fund Advisory Committee today announced the recipients of its grant funds for the 2025-27 biennium. Legal Services of North Dakota will receive 99.5% and Dakota Plains Legal Services will receive 0.5% of the funds.

“These awards support two North Dakota programs that provide vital legal services to low-income and vulnerable residents,” said Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden, a member of the Indigent Civil Legal Services Fund Advisory Committee. “These funds ensure that indigent individuals can access civil legal assistance, making a real difference for those navigating civil and family matters.”

Legal Services of North Dakota receives roughly 8,000 applications for assistance each year and is able to provide at least some assistance in about two-thirds of the requests. Both grant recipients are committed to increasing access to justice with quality, timely legal assistance.

The grant is funded by a portion of district court civil case fees and is distributed to the legal service program recipients quarterly. The grant fund totaled $750,000 for the 2023-25 biennium. The amount awarded is based on the population within the provider’s service area, range of legal services offered, and availability of alternative funding sources.

The Indigent Civil Legal Services Fund Advisory Committee is comprised of the lieutenant governor, the director of the Office of Management and Budget or designee, and the state court administrator.