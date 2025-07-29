North Dakota Earns National Recognition for Financial Reporting Excellence

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has once again recognized North Dakota for its commitment to financial transparency and accountability. The state received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). This is the 33rd consecutive year North Dakota has earned this honor.

“Receiving this award for over three decades is a strong indicator of the consistency and quality of our financial reporting,” Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Joe Morrissette said. “It’s a reflection of the hard work and precision our ACFR team brings to the table each year to make sure our financial information is complete, accessible and accurate."

The ACFR is a yearly requirement under N.D.C.C. 54-44-04.14. The report offers a comprehensive look at the state’s finances and plays a key role in keeping state government transparent.

Preparing the ACFR is a collaborative effort involving fiscal experts from across state agencies. Morrissette thanked agency partners for their continued cooperation and contributions to the report’s success.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.