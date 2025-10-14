Tipton County, TN experiencing Economic Growth, Haven for Manufacturers

Charms company groundbreaking in Tipton County, TN The Magnum Ice Cream Company Picnic Tennessee College of Applied Technology Northwest recently broke ground on its new facility.

Tipton County in West, TN, is experiencing economic growth and becoming a haven for manufacturers and other businesses looking for a great place to call home.

Brands like Unilever, Mueller and Charms choosing to call Tipton County ‘home’ is not surprising, given our amazing infrastructure, natural resources and incentives for progressive companies.” — Mark Herbison, president, TCCDC

COVINGTON, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tipton County in West Tennessee has been intentional about making the region attractive for industrial and manufacturing companies to call home. The county, comprised of 8 cities, is continuing to welcome national and international brands, creating employment opportunities and exponential economic growth for the region.“The fact that brands like Unilever, Mueller, Charms and more have chosen to call Tipton County ‘home’ comes as no surprise to us,” said Mark Herbison, Executive Director of Tipton County Community Development Council. “We have invested in the infrastructure, maintained natural resources and offer incentives that any company would be wise to take advantage of. We have our foot on the gas, and we can’t wait to welcome new companies to the fold.”Since 1973, Charms, maker of the ever-popular Blow Pops brand, has operated out of Covington, TN. Earlier this year, Tootsie Roll, its parent company announced plans to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations with a $97.7 million investment. Just a few weeks ago, Charms broke ground on that project. Upon project completion, the company will employ 500+ employees.International consumer product manufacturer, Unilever, has operated its ice cream business in Covington since 2011. Now the largest ice cream producer in the world, the company is currently spinning off the business to create The Magnum Ice Cream Company , positioning both businesses for greater innovation, productivity and future growth. The demerger will be complete in November 2025, and over the next two years, the brands will invest $23 million to increase production capacity by 35%.Over the weekend, the company made the official announcement to more than 1,000 at an employee appreciation and Family Fun Day.“We believe in building more than just products. We’re building futures,” said Andres Borrero, Head of Factory at Unilever. “Our investment is a reflection of our confidence in Covington. We’re here for the long haul, and we’re committed to growing with the community that makes our success possible.”Positioning Tipton County for Future GrowthBoth Charms and Unilever benefit from an ongoing partnership with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Northwest through which students are trained and prepared to enter the workforce. Students learn by using the same machinery used in the Unilever facility, providing them with the high-demand technical skills they need to secure critical roles at these facilities. TCAT Northwest is also undergoing a $49.5 million expansion, targeted for completion in November 2027. The expansion is fueled by an increase in student enrollment, thereby increasing the need for parking and other facilities, like laboratories and an administrative building. New programs, like diesel powered equipment, also necessitated growth. The nearly 100,000 square foot expansion broke ground in August and should be completed in November 2027.“The new facility represents a crucial turning point for TCAT Northwest,” said Dr. Youlanda Jones, president of TCAT Northwest. “We’re not just constructing facilities—we’re creating futures. With increased space, more programs, and enhanced opportunities, we’re preparing our students to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.”Tipton County is home to more than 17 industrial brands, including the aforementioned companies, Mueller and so many more small businesses. Soon, Ford’s Blue Oval City will become a neighbor and further bolster the economy in the region.“Tennessee is one of the top states nationwide when it comes to advanced industry job growth and we plan to keep it that way,” said Blake Swaggart, Regional Director, Greater Memphis Region, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “With low local and state taxes, as well as a ready and able workforce with easy access to our network of two-year, four-year and technical institutions, we’re an ideal location to support any growing brand.”About Tipton County Community Development CouncilTipton County Community Development Council (TCCD) was formed in July of 2023 to promote the advantage of relocating families or businesses to Tipton County. TCCD also assists in helping individuals, families and businesses move easily and inexpensively to Tipton County. Working with government, development and education partners, TCCD also works to develop a quality of life of only found in Tipton County in West Tennessee. The Council is comprised of elected officials and other community leaders from Tipton County, Barretville, Covington, Atoka, and Mason, TN. Tipton County also serves Munford, Brighton, Burlison, Garland and Gilt Edge communities. Learn more at https://tiptonperfect.com/

