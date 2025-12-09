Aiyo Technology Unveils Eva.i: Pioneering AI Robot Featuring Patented Bionic Electronic Skin Combat Digital Loneliness

Aiyo Technology Unveils Eva.i: The Embodied AI Companion Featuring Bionic Skin to Bridge the Emotional Gap

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the logic and analytical capabilities of general AI mature, the frontier of human-machine interaction is shifting decisively toward emotional intelligence. Aiyo Technology Limited today announced the global debut of Eva.i, an embodied emotional AI robot designed to foster genuine empathy and alleviate digital loneliness. As the latest innovation from the team behind the Robonova.i brand, Eva.i is scheduled to launch a high-profile crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in late 2025.

Eva.i is engineered not merely to listen, but to understand and nurture emotional growth. The robot’s realism is powered by two proprietary technologies with patents pending. First, a high-sensitivity FPC Bionic Electronic Skin utilizes flexible printed circuits to detect subtle pressure and temperature changes, mimicking the complexity of human touch. Second, a Graphene Temperature Control System maintains a surface warmth approximating the human body, significantly enhancing the authenticity of physical interaction.

"While AI has mastered logic, our mission is to teach it the nuanced language of the human heart," said Mark Wu, Founder of Aiyo Technology. "Eva.i is more than a device; it is a physical manifestation of our commitment to embedding empathy into technology. By prioritizing transparency and human-centric design, we aim to lead the paradigm shift toward truly emotional AI."

Interdisciplinary Innovation Meets Hollywood Aesthetics Eva.i’s ability to forge deep connections stems from a convergence of top-tier academic research and industry artistry:

• Emotional AI Core: Led by a Technical Director with a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Washington, the system utilizes advanced natural language processing and emotional state vector analysis to ensure responses are psychologically supportive.

• Cinematic Aesthetics: The robot’s sleek, futuristic appearance was crafted by a former designer with 18 years of experience creating high-fidelity collectibles and props for Marvel Studios franchises. This ensures Eva.i is visually compelling, while a mechanical engineer from the Tsinghua University Research Institute has perfected its lifelike gait and micro-expressions.

• Bionic Sensing: Developed in collaboration with researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Shenzhen), the bionic skin ensures biological realism and rigorous sensing accuracy.

Privacy and The Future of Connection Eva.i features a highly adaptive communication model capable of interpreting emotional profiles through text, voice tones, and body language. The experience is managed via the Robonova.i App, part of the broader Robonova.world ecosystem, allowing users to track their emotional journey securely.

Addressing the growing global market for emotional AI—forecasted by Allied Market Research to grow at a CAGR of 22.7%—Aiyo Technology adheres to strict ethical principles:

• Data Security: Sensitive interaction data is protected via local encryption and edge computing, ensuring privacy.

• Transparency: Users have access to trackable AI learning logs.

• Safety: Interaction frameworks were developed with psychologists to promote healthy emotional independence.

Following the crowdfunding campaign, mass production and global retail availability are targeted for February 2026.

Aiyo Technology Limited is the international operating entity of Yizhizai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (一直在智能科技有限公司), the pioneering R&D center and patent holder for the Robonova.i embodied AI companion robot project. The core leadership team is spearheaded by Mark Wu (吴恒), Founder and CEO, who guides the company’s vision. The team unites distinguished experts from top global institutions and creative industries with a singular vision: to inject empathy into artificial intelligence.



