UAE Minister of Tolerance Visits Chinese Jade Art Pavilion, Commends Works by Ma Rui for Strengthening Cultural Ties

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in conversation with jewelry design artist Mr. Ma Rui. The Magnolia Necklace in Hetian Jade and Titanium, interlacing motifs of jade carving. Enhanced by the traditional Chinese “gold-inlaid jade” technique, the piece offers both a creative homage to the historic “jade and silk exchanges” of the Silk Road craft. Mr. Ma Rui interviewed for JWS Official Media.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 32nd Abu Dhabi International Jewelry & Watches Show (JWS) featured a notable dialogue of civilizations centered on the art of jade. His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Principal Government Representative, visited the exhibition pavilion of Chinese carving artist Mr. Rui Ma. After a detailed examination of his Hetian Nephrite carvings and jewelry, the Minister commended his artistic accomplishments and expressed his hope that the exhibition would help promote Hetian jade art and further strengthen cultural and artistic exchanges between China and the UAE.

The visit and praise from His Highness Sheikh Nahyan underscored the significance of Chinese jewelry art's presence in the Middle East, highlighting the shared commitment of China and the UAE to foster mutual learning between cultures through broader cultural exchange efforts. The exhibition featured over 120 leading brands from more than 20 countries and attracted more than 17,000 professional buyers. As a prominent representative of Eastern artistry in the high-end custom jewelry segment, Rui’s booth drew considerable interest. His works not only exemplify the decorative appeal of jewelry but also function as cultural objects that convey historical and philosophical meaning.

A New Chapter on the Silk Road: From Historical Jade Trade to Modern Exchange

Ma Rui’s participation exemplified the enduring spirit of the Silk Road in today’s high jewelry landscape. As the sole Chinese brand specializing in Hetian jade high jewelry at this year’s event, Mr. Ma Rui's Advanced Carving Art Jewelry received widespread recognition. His Highness Sheikh Nahyan paid a special visit to view a Hetian jade teapot created by National Jade Carving Master Ma Xuewu. He examined the piece’s carving technique and texture closely, expressing strong appreciation for the mastery of traditional Chinese jade carving. The encounter represented not only a sharing of craftsmanship but also a meaningful instance of cultural exchange between China and the UAE.

Craftsmanship in Fusion: Where Eastern Jade Tradition Meets Western Technique

The display featured 30 new creations that combine Chinese jade carving—an intangible cultural heritage—with Western high-jewelry craftsmanship in titanium and the color principles of Impressionist painting.

From Craft to Concept: Advancing the Theoretical Framework of Jade Art

During the exhibition, Ma Rui released his art monograph, Image of Imagery, which systematically outlines core creative concepts, including the “Yin-Yang Carving Method” and the “Three-Layer Image Transformation Method.” The publication offers a theoretical basis for his Hetian jade works, elevating the discourse on Chinese jade carving from technique to philosophy, and provides an essential resource for international audiences seeking a deeper understanding of contemporary Chinese jade culture.

The Artist’s Perspective: Renewing an Age-Old Dialogue

In an interview with JWS official media, Ma Rui described the exhibition as a valuable opportunity to present the evolution of Chinese jade culture to Middle Eastern viewers. He emphasized that jade carving is not merely a technical tradition, but also a distinctive medium through which Chinese civilization communicates with the world. Through interactions with international artists and visitors, he gained a renewed appreciation for art’s ability to deepen understanding between Chinese and Arab cultures. He looks forward to future engagements in the region’s cultural activities, which will support stronger bilateral relations. Speaking of his artistic vision, he noted: “Jewelry and carving are the mediums of my expression. I am deeply honored to share my work in Abu Dhabi, a global crossroads linking East and West. Centuries ago, Hetian jade and craftsmanship from regions like Hindustan connected along the Silk Road. Today, I hope to reinvigorate that timeless exchange.”

This exhibition and its high-level engagement demonstrate that cultural exchange programs serve not only as channels for economic collaboration but also as pathways for building people-to-people bonds. The thoughtful integration of the serene warmth of Eastern Hetian jade with refined Western jewelry craftsmanship in contemporary design conveys a powerful message: cultural dialogue rooted in history continues to inspire a more vibrant global narrative.

Ma Rui

Jewelry Artist

Third-Generation Inheritor of Xinjiang Jade Carving Intangible Cultural Heritage

Shanghai Artisan

Exhibiting Artist at Baselworld Jewelry and Watch Art Exhibition, Switzerland

The Only Chinese Artist Invited to the U.S. Couture Show for Fine Jewelry

Designer of National Gifts

