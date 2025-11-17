Zihang Zheng Showcases Innovative Automotive Design at O Gara West Lake Event

Zihang Zheng Zheng designed the new look for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Excalibur Zheng's creative designed a unique Cybertruck for Chief Keef

Revolutionizing Bespoke Automotive Design with West Coast Custom

WEST LAKE VILLIAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a dazzling display of automotive innovation and design sophistication, industrial designer Zihang Zheng and his bespoke design—the deconstructed Lamborghini Urus featured in Young Thug and Future’s “Money on Money” music video made significant waves at the exclusive Lamborghini dealership in O Gara West Lake on Saturday, September 20th. This high-profile event, called Supercars and Caffeine and hosted by Lamborghini Club America, attracted an array of automotive enthusiasts, industry leaders, and influencers, providing a perfect stage for the unveiling of Zheng’s latest projects.

The event at O Gara West Lake served as a focal point for the automotive community, drawing in a diverse crowd of over 2000 attendees. As guests marveled at the sleek lines and engineering precision of the showcased vehicles, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly the display of the Lamborghini that Zheng Bespoke Designed. The vehicle embodies a revolutionary approach to aftermarket bespoke automotive design, merging aesthetic elegance with unparalleled personality.

Zihang Zheng, known for his client-specific design philosophy, expressed his excitement about the event and the project. “In aftermarket bespoke automotive design, the opportunity to work as the Head of Design for the legendary West Coast Customs is an honor but also a challenge. With the bespoke-designed Lamborghini, we are not merely launching a project; we are helping clients represent themselves through their vehicles. This reflects our steadfast commitment to marrying sophisticated design thinking with personalized attention to detail,” he remarked. “Our approach is centered around making rapid proof of concept for our valued customers with design renderings, then making their dream vehicles come to reality.”

The finished Lamborghini Urus project was featured in Young Thug and Future’s “Money on Money” music video.

The display of the deconstructed Lamborghini Urus at O Gara West Lake follows the remarkable success of Young Thug and Future’s music video “Money on Money,” which has garnered over 16M views on YouTube. The audience is highly excited about this bespoke vehicle from the viral music video, and the crowd’s response clearly indicates the automotive community's eagerness for cutting-edge design and style.

Recently, West Coast Customs hosted a high-profile event that celebrated the inspiring journeys of individuals who have transformed their lives through automotive work. A key highlight was the remarkable contribution of industrial designer Zihang Zheng, who played a pivotal role in the festivities.

Zheng designed the new look for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Excalibur, a standout project from this year's West Coast Customs Academy class. This program allows students to gain hands-on experience in bodywork, painting, engine, and interior design, equipping them with essential skills for their future careers. Zheng’s expertly crafted color, material, and finish (CMF) design for the Excalibur provided the vehicle with a fresh and sophisticated look, which was prominently featured during the event and covered by CNN.

In addition to Excalibur, Zheng showcased his bespoke design of the deconstructed Lamborghini Urus, which gained significant attention after appearing in Young Thug and Future’s “Money on Money” music video. This project illustrates Zheng's innovative approach to automotive design, blending aesthetic elegance with personalized craftsmanship, and has solidified his reputation as a leader in the industry.

The event at West Coast Customs attracted automotive enthusiasts, industry leaders, and influencers, creating an exciting atmosphere for showcasing Zheng’s work. Guests marveled at the sleek lines and engineering precision of the vehicles, while Zheng's designs highlighted the evolving landscape of bespoke automotive customization.

Zheng's creative vision extends beyond luxury vehicles; he also designed a unique Cybertruck for Chief Keef, inspired by bold aircraft graphics. This striking design was airbrushed onto the vehicle, creating a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that exemplifies individuality and innovation in automotive customization.

For those looking to explore Zihang Zheng's work and the innovative projects emerging from West Coast Customs, additional information can be found on their [official website](https://westcoastcustoms.com/) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@WestCoastCustomsTV/videos).

Zihang Zheng’s journey as an industrial designer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for transforming the automotive design landscape. Through his involvement at West Coast Customs, he continues to challenge the norms of high-end bespoke aftermarket automotive design. The deconstructed Lamborghini shown at O Gara, Excalibur for Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Cybertruck for Chief Keef are all prime examples of his excellence, proving his value as the newly named Head of Design for West Coast Customs, a cultural brand with such a legacy.

As the automotive industry evolves, Zihang Zheng and West Coast Customs remain at the forefront, pushing boundaries and inspiring a new generation of car enthusiasts.

