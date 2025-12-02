MVSI Partners with Resistant AI to Strengthen Fraud Detection in Intelligent Onboarding

MVSI Partners with Resistant AI

MVSI partners with Resistant AI to enhance intelligent onboarding with document forensics, focused on synthetic, tampered and manipulated documents.

With OnBoard AIQ™, we gave our customers the ability to read and understand documents instantly. Partnering with Resistant AI extends that capability.” — Daniel Sheahan, CEO at MVSI

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MVSI, the global leader in end-to-end automated merchant and business client onboarding for regulated markets , today announced a strategic partnership with Resistant AI, an industry pioneer in document forensics and fraud detection.The partnership will bring Resistant AI’s advanced document fraud analysis directly into OnBoard AIQ™ , MVSI’s AI-led data extraction and interpretation engine launched earlier this year. OnBoard AIQ™ reads, interprets, and extracts data from both structured and unstructured documents at scale, transforming complex information into clear, actionable insights. By integrating Resistant AI’s technology, it will also identify fraudulent or synthetically generated documents in real time, protecting financial institutions from increasingly sophisticated onboarding fraud.“MVSI has always been ahead of the curve in creating frictionless, no-touch onboarding for regulated markets,” said Daniel Sheahan, CEO at MVSI. “With OnBoard AIQ™, we gave our customers the ability to read and understand documents instantly. Partnering with Resistant AI extends that capability — ensuring those documents can also be trusted. Together, we’re removing the last major barrier to fully intelligent onboarding.”As digital fraud grows more advanced, from synthetic identities to AI-generated forgeries, many financial service providers still rely on manual review to verify document authenticity. Every human touchpoint introduces time, cost, and risk. MVSI’s integration of Resistant AI’s capabilities into OnBoard will address this challenge head-on, combining speed, accuracy, and intelligence to deliver secure, same-day onboarding at scale.“We’ve always focused on removing the friction caused by human intervention,” added Sheahan. “Every time a human has to stop and verify a document, the process slows down, costs increase, and risk remains. OnBoard AIQ™ now has the intelligence to read, interpret, and validate authenticity in a single automated flow. That’s a game-changer for our customers.”Resistant AI’s models examine the digital DNA of documents, analyzing pixels, metadata, and embedded patterns to detect even the smallest signs of manipulation. This will enable MVSI customers to identify synthetic or tampered submissions instantly, before they enter onboarding or compliance workflows.The collaboration will also strengthen the OnBoard risk and decision engine, enriching it with deeper fraud signals and document-level intelligence. Together, MVSI and Resistant AI are delivering an onboarding ecosystem that not only accelerates merchant and client activation but also enhances compliance defensibility and regulatory confidence.“As onboarding becomes fully automated, the ability to trust what you see is paramount. By combining MVSI’s powerful onboarding automation with Resistant AI’s document fraud detection technology, we’re giving institutions a way to detect sophisticated fraud instantly — and onboard genuine customers faster, with complete confidence.” said Martin Rehak, CEO & Founder, Resistant AI.The integrated solution will be released to MVSI’s global OnBoard customer base in early 2026 as part of the next evolution of OnBoard AIQ™.“Our vision has always been clear,” said Sheahan. “Enable customers to onboard faster, with fewer touchpoints and greater confidence in every compliance decision. Partnering with Resistant AI takes that vision further — embedding intelligence at the very heart of every onboarding journey.”Through this partnership, MVSI continues to deliver on its commitment to simplify Risk Management and Fraud Prevention, accelerate merchant onboarding, and help enterprises scale globally with confidence, proving once again that intelligent automation and trust can go hand in hand.About MVSIMVSI is the global leader in automated onboarding solutions for regulated industries. Its flagship platform, OnBoard, transforms the traditionally slow and fragmented process of merchant and client onboarding into a seamless, fully digital experience. Trusted by leading organizations in payments, cross-border payments, and commercial lending, OnBoard unites sales, risk, and compliance in one intelligent workflow, helping businesses reduce risk, accelerate revenue, and deliver frictionless customer experiences, pioneering the future of no-human-touch onboarding.Learn more at www.mvsi-onboard.com About Resistant AIResistant AI document fraud detection software can check any document (from anywhere) for fraud and authenticity. In seconds. Trained on over 150 million documents, Resistant AI gives onboarding, underwriting, and risk teams bionic eyes to catch invisible document fraud in bank statements, utility bills, certificates of incorporation, and any other document you need to verify. Never seen it before? In a different language than you’re used to? Resistant AI can verify it and transform gut-feels into confident, evidence-based decisions perfectly tuned to your risk appetite. Dun & Bradstreet, Payoneer, Close Brothers, and PennyMac are just a few of Resistant AI customers, who have experienced up to 3x less fraud, 5x faster review times, and a 90% cut in manual reviews, achieving positive ROI in just a few months. Make your documents Resistant today. Visit resistant.ai to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.