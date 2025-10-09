MVSI Launches OnBoard AIQ: The First True AI-Driven Revolution in Automated B2B Onboarding

AIQ - AI just got real!

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MVSI Launches OnBoard AIQ : The First True AI-Driven Revolution in Automated B2B OnboardingMVSI, the global leader in automated merchant and business client onboarding for regulated markets , today announced the launch of OnBoard AIQ, a groundbreaking advancement that redefines what is possible in automated onboarding.Cutting through the AI hypeWhile many software platforms claim to be “AI-powered” but deliver little more than chatbot-style interactions, OnBoard AIQ is fundamentally different.It is built to sit directly on top of the extensive data collection and powerful decision engines within MVSI’s flagship platform, OnBoard, enabling it to deliver predictable, reliable decisions and real actions across the entire onboarding journey—not just surface-level interactions.“AI isn’t valuable until it works in the real world,” said Daniel Sheahan, CEO at MVSI. “With OnBoard AIQ, AI finally delivers measurable outcomes—reducing friction, cutting costs, and driving compliance accuracy at scale.”A True Breakthrough in Automated OnboardingOnBoard AIQ represents a step-change for the industry, embedding advanced intelligence throughout the onboarding lifecycle—from prospecting and application forms to credit, risk, KYC/KYB, and beyond.By connecting deeply with OnBoard’s core infrastructure, AIQ doesn’t just recommend or analyze; it takes action, executing real tasks automatically across the platform. The system decides, in real time, whether a human needs to be involved or whether the entire process can proceed autonomously.This evolution delivers on MVSI’s vision of no-human-touch onboarding: the ability for customers to apply for a product today and begin using it tomorrow—a true “Amazon experience” for business onboarding.Transforming the Economics of OnboardingBeyond its revolutionary capabilities, OnBoard AIQ delivers measurable, bottom-line impact:• Frictionless Applicant Experience: Streamlines document submission, verification, and approvals, dramatically lowering attrition during the boarding process, and increasing customer satisfaction.• Massive Efficiency Gains: Onboards merchants and business clients in minutes instead of days or weeks, accelerating time-to-revenue.• Lower Costs at Scale: By automating decisions and reducing manual intervention, AIQ enables significant reductions in operational costs.• Smarter Risk and Compliance: AIQ leverages OnBoard’s robust data and decision layers to deliver consistent, explainable, and regulatory-compliant decisions, not black-box guessesA Defining Moment for the Industry“For years, the industry has been promised the benefits of AI, but reality has never matched the promise — with most tools doing little to address the true complexity of onboarding in regulated markets,” said Sheahan. “OnBoard AIQ is a breakthrough. It doesn’t just talk—it acts—automating decisions and actions that previously required human involvement. This is a genuine leap forward for our customers and for the industry, where outcomes are only limited by the imagination”Delivering the “Amazon Experience” for Regulated MarketsWith AIQ, MVSI sets a new benchmark for onboarding across Merchant services, Acquiring, Cross-Border payments, commercial lending, and other regulated markets.We live in an on-demand world — buy it today, have it today, or at the very least tomorrow. That’s the experience businesses now expect too. OnBoard AIQ makes that vision real: apply for a merchant account today and have fully operational terminals delivered within 4 hours; apply for a commercial loan facility, and have the funds in your account the next morning.By unifying and automating the entire onboarding journey—often replacing 8–15 separate systems—OnBoard with AIQ empowers businesses to scale faster, lower costs, and enhance customer experience, while maintaining global compliance.About MVSIMVSI is the global leader in automated onboarding solutions for regulated industries. Its flagship platform, OnBoard, transforms the traditionally slow and fragmented process of merchant and client onboarding into a seamless, fully digital experience. Trusted by leading organizations in payments, cross-border payments, and commercial lending, MVSI is pioneering the future of no-human-touch onboarding with the launch of OnBoard AIQ.AI just got real. Explore how MVSI is redefining onboarding and compliance with OnBoard AIQ at www.mvsi-onboard.com

