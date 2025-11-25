MVSI Integrates OnConnect with JP Morgan’s JPM Pay to Deliver Frictionless, No-Touch Merchant Onboarding

MVSI Integrates with JP Morgan’s JPM Pay OnBoard global leader in end-to-end automated merchant onboarding

MVSI, the global leader in automated merchant onboarding, today announced a new integration between OnBoard OnConnect and JP Morgan’s JPM Pay platform.

Our industry has talked about frictionless merchant onboarding for years. This is what it looks like in practice.” — Daniel Sheahan, CEO at MVSI

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MVSI, the global leader in end-to-end automated merchant and business onboarding, today announced the expansion of its OnConnect network through a new integration with JP Morgan’s JPM Pay platform. The integration extends MVSI’s direct connectivity to one of the world’s largest acquiring platforms, giving payment facilitators , ISOs, and partners using JPM Pay access to fully automated, same-day merchant onboarding with no manual intervention.“This integration takes our no-touch onboarding vision to the next level,” said Daniel Sheahan, CEO at MVSI. “By connecting directly into JPM Pay, we’ve extended the reach of OnConnect to a major global acquirer, creating a faster, safer path from application to approval. For our shared partners, it means less friction, faster activation, and the confidence to scale globally.”OnConnect is MVSI’s direct integration engine that links its OnBoard platform with leading acquirers and sponsor banks. As the worlds Payfacs and ISO’s move to distributed models where payment service may mean multiple providers, or acquirer agnostic, the ability to send select application, risk and compliance data via API to any number of recipients is crucial to the same day boarding process. The addition of JPM Pay strengthens this network, allowing partners operating in the US and expanding into new markets to seamlessly onboard merchants within the JP Morgan ecosystem.The collaboration enhances onboarding for a wide range of JP Morgan Payments’ partner communities, including PayFacs, TPPs, ISOs, cross-border, and digital commerce providers. By integrating OnBoard’s OnConnect with JPM Pay, MVSI enables automated KYB verification, digital contract generation , and acquirer submission to occur in a single, unified workflow, reducing errors and removing traditional handoffs.“Our industry has talked about frictionless onboarding for years. This is what it looks like in practice.” added Sheahan. “When OnBoard and JPM Pay work together, partners move faster, merchants start earning sooner, and risk stays fully controlled.”Driving the Next Phase of Connected InnovationThe OnBoard OnConnect integration with JPM Pay is part of MVSI’s long-term innovation roadmap to create a globally connected onboarding ecosystem where data, decisions, and delivery happen in real time.“Partnerships like this are central to how we innovate,” said Sheahan. “We’ve always believed that progress happens when technology connects across boundaries between systems, partners, and regions. Linking directly to global payments providers like JP Morgan gives our customers the ability to grow faster while maintaining complete compliance confidence.”Direct acquirer connectivity opens new opportunities for MVSI’s customers and partners. For acquirers, PayFacs, and ISOs, it means instant boarding without manual file exchanges or integration complexity. For merchants, it means faster access to revenue and clearer visibility across every stage of the onboarding journey.“Our customers are competing in markets where speed is everything,” added Sheahan. “Every extra day a merchant waits to go live is a day of lost revenue. Direct connectivity through OnBoard OnConnect means that as soon as an application is complete and compliant, it can move straight into the acquirer’s ecosystem. That’s automation with real commercial impact.”By expanding its network of direct integrations with leading financial institutions and payments platforms, MVSI continues to redefine how regulated businesses onboard merchants worldwide, turning compliance automation into a competitive advantage. Send any data, anywhere, at any time, for instant outcomes.About MVSIMVSI is the global leader in automated onboarding solutions for regulated industries. Its flagship platform, OnBoard, transforms the traditionally slow and fragmented process of merchant and client onboarding into a seamless, fully digital experience. Trusted by leading organizations in payments, cross-border payments, and commercial lending, OnBoard unites sales, risk, and compliance in one intelligent workflow, helping businesses reduce risk, accelerate revenue, and deliver frictionless customer experiences, pioneering the future of no-human-touch onboarding.Learn more at www.mvsi-onboard.com

