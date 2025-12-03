OnPage Expands Its Critical Communication Platform with New Multi-Language Mobile Support for Global On-Call Teams

OnPage

Amid rising cross-time zone and multilingual oncall needs, the new OnPage release delivers faster, clearer response in five languages across its secure platform

Our customers rely on OnPage to deliver urgent alerts and this update ensures every responder, whether in Boston, Tel Aviv or São Paulo, can act immediately in the language they know best.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced the launch of multi-language localization across its iOS and Android mobile applications. As on-call and incident response teams become increasingly global and distributed, the new capability delivers full user interface translation in English, Spanish, Hebrew, Portuguese and French, giving on-call teams the ability to communicate, collaborate and respond in their native language.

“As on-call teams become more global and more interdependent, speed and clarity matter more than ever,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “Our customers rely on OnPage to deliver urgent alerts and this update ensures every responder, whether in Boston, Tel Aviv or São Paulo, can act immediately in the language they know best.”

The new localization capability delivers complete UI translation, covering all menus, navigation elements and system notifications. During installation, the OnPage app automatically detects the device’s default language and adapts the interface accordingly. Users may also manually select a preferred language within app settings, which provides flexibility and control for multilingual organizations.

The launch comes as organizations face mounting pressure to maintain 24/7 operations across time zones and regions. Teams that operate across multiple countries or serve multilingual communities can now collaborate seamlessly without language barriers, improving both response speed and accuracy in critical situations.

OnPage’s multi-language support offers five key benefits:

Clearer Communication in Urgent Moments – On-call professionals can send and respond to alerts in their native language, minimizing the risk of miscommunication when time is critical.

Smoother Onboarding and Higher Adoption – New users can navigate and learn the app more naturally, reducing onboarding time and improving early engagement.

Consistent Collaboration Across Regions – Distributed teams can work together confidently, even when members use different languages.

A More Inclusive User Experience – Every user can participate fully in communication and escalation workflows, regardless of language preference.

A Scalable Foundation for Global Growth – Organizations expanding internationally can standardize their alerting and collaboration processes without additional complexity.

“This new capability reinforces our commitment to making critical communication effortless for every team, everywhere,” said Sharon. “With this release, OnPage removes language barriers, strengthens reliability for global on-call teams and lays the foundation for expanding support to additional languages as we continue to scale.”

Multi-language localization is available immediately across all OnPage iOS and Android mobile applications. Current users can access the new functionality by updating their app to the latest version in the App Store or Google Play. No additional configuration is required.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

