OnPage Selected in Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communication for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition highlights OnPage’s leadership in secure clinical communication, alert automation and HIPAA-compliant messaging for modern healthcare systems

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure clinical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced its inclusion in the Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communication for Q3 2025 for the second consecutive year.

“Our platform was built to give healthcare teams the confidence that no critical alert will ever be missed, while also providing secure messaging to keep care teams connected and coordinated,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “Being named to the Constellation ShortList again affirms our role in modernizing communication, eliminating delays and enabling safer, more connected patient care. We are proud to provide a platform that not only accelerates response times but also reduces clinician workload and supports better outcomes for patients and their families.”

OnPage’s unified, HIPAA-compliant platform leads with secure messaging while also delivering robust pager-like alerting and escalation capabilities. It replaces outdated communication tools by keeping care teams connected and ensuring critical alerts are immediately escalated to the right provider during time-sensitive events. Its key capabilities include secure high- and low-priority messaging and file sharing, alert-until-read notifications, automated alert routing based on on-call schedules and intelligent escalation, audit trails, and integrations with EHRs and leading collaboration tools. Together, these features help healthcare organizations reduce response times, improve team coordination, and enhance patient care across acute, ambulatory, virtual, and post-acute settings

OnPage was selected for its robust, secure mobile platform that meets critical requirements in clinical communication. Constellation Research evaluates alert notification, secure text and voice communication, on-call scheduling, escalation, and EHR integrations when determining ShortList inclusion. This year’s report highlights vendors that enable care teams to achieve healthcare’s “Triple Aim”—reducing costs, improving outcomes, and enhancing satisfaction for both patients and staff—as the industry advances toward cohesive, patient-centered digital care models.

“AI has permeated every solution we cover and this edition of the ShortList takes into account these advancements,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and founder at Constellation Research. “The ShortList provides buyers with a starting point in not only vendor selection, but also the beginning of their AI transformation journey.”

Constellation Research supports executives in harnessing disruptive technologies to drive business model innovation and optimize operations. Inclusion on the Constellation ShortList™ signifies that a product or service has met rigorous criteria based on client feedback, partner insights, customer references, vendor evaluations, market presence, and in-depth analyst research. The portfolio is reviewed and refreshed regularly to stay aligned with shifting market dynamics and evolving enterprise priorities.

To learn more about how OnPage supports real-time healthcare collaboration, visit https://www.onpage.com/.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

