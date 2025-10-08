OnPage and CyberLion Announce Partnership to Advance Critical Communications and Cybersecurity Response Across EMEA

OnPage

New partnership strengthens incident alerting, on-call scheduling and channel-first bundles that boost resilience, reduce downtime and accelerate partner growth

By closing this last mile, we’re giving customers peace of mind that their cybersecurity investments won’t stop at detection but will drive real, timely response.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced a new distributor partnership with CyberLion, a channel-only cybersecurity distributor operating across the EMEA region. The new partnership will enable managed service providers (MSPs), IT operations teams and security professionals to access bundled solutions that extend CyberLion’s prevention, detection and response portfolio with OnPage’s reliable incident alerting, escalation and on-call management platform.

CyberLion specializes in delivering next-generation cybersecurity solutions exclusively through the channel, providing resellers and partners with access to technologies that strengthen organizational defenses and resilience. By adding OnPage’s critical communications and incident alert management system, CyberLion can now help partners close the “last mile” in cybersecurity—ensuring that alerts are not only generated but acted on immediately.

“CyberLion delivers robust prevention, detection and response capabilities,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “But what’s often missing, though, is the final step—making sure those alerts reach the right person immediately and that action is taken without delay. That’s where OnPage comes in. By closing this last mile, we’re giving customers peace of mind that their cybersecurity investments won’t stop at detection but will drive real, timely response. In today’s world, that means faster resolution, reduced risk exposure and operational continuity.”

OnPage’s incident alert management and On-Call system provides automation-driven, persistent alerts that integrate into existing IT and security workflows. The platform ensures urgent alerts are delivered reliably and escalated until acted upon, preventing missed notifications and reducing mean time to resolution. By combining CyberLion’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio with OnPage’s alerting capabilities, organizations gain end-to-end protection that spans from threat prevention to coordinated human response.

CyberLion operates as a channel-only distributor, ensuring its technology stack is available exclusively through trusted partners. OnPage’s solution fits seamlessly into MSP, IT operations and security workflows, aligning without channel conflict and creating new opportunities for resellers to add high-value services. Both companies emphasized that the collaboration strengthens CyberLion’s channel-first strategy while expanding OnPage’s international footprint in critical communications.

“As businesses face rising cyber risks and compliance pressures, downtime and delayed responses can translate into major operational and financial damage,” said Ricardo Resnik, VP of Business Development and Marketing at CyberLion. “By combining CyberLion’s prevention and detection portfolio with OnPage’s incident alerting platform, our partners can deliver true end-to-end resilience—accelerating response, minimizing disruption, and protecting business continuity.”

The partnership also opens new demand generation opportunities. By bundling OnPage with existing security solutions, CyberLion’s partners can create differentiated offerings that drive cross-sell potential and deliver margin-rich, resilience-focused value. These new packages position partners to meet evolving customer needs while capturing additional revenue streams.

CyberLion provides in-region support and technical expertise, while OnPage brings a globally recognized, Gartner-ranked incident alert management platform trusted in industries such as healthcare, IT, manufacturing and field services. This combination delivers both local responsiveness and the backing of enterprise-grade technology, ensuring customers benefit from both perspectives.

