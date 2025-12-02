Sol Endocrinology Introduces Personalized CGM Program to Transform Diabetes Management

We focus on realistic changes that match their season of life, whether they are pregnant, working nights, traveling often, or managing other health conditions.” — Dr. Erin Roe

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sol Endocrinology , led by board-certified endocrinologist Erin Roe, MD, is introducing a more precise and patient-friendly way to manage diabetes through advanced continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with Dexcom and Abbott FreeStyle Libre systems at its Dallas clinic.By shifting away from reliance on frequent fingersticks and single “snapshot” readings, Sol Endocrinology is helping patients see their glucose trends in real time, in the context of real life: meals, stress, sleep, travel, illness, and medication changes.“Diabetes does not happen in a vacuum,” said Dr. Roe. “We use CGM data alongside what is actually happening in a patient’s week so that adjustments feel practical and achievable, not overwhelming. The goal is safer decisions, fewer surprises, and less stress.”A New Standard for Day to Day Glucose ManagementAt Sol Endocrinology, CGM is used for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, irregular blood sugar patterns, and hypoglycemia, including reduced awareness of lows. Dexcom and Abbott FreeStyle Libre sensors continuously track glucose throughout the day and night, providing a more complete picture than occasional meter checks alone.During the first visit, the care team:- Sets up Dexcom Clarity or LibreView accounts- Connects the patient’s device to Sol Endocrinology’s secure clinic portal- Confirms data sharing and phone compatibility- Reviews safety basics, alerts, and when to confirm with a fingerstickThis connectivity allows Dr. Roe to review patterns between visits and at follow-up appointments, then tailor timing, doses, and lifestyle strategies based on what is actually happening in the patient’s schedule.“Modern CGM is accurate enough to guide everyday decisions and reduce the guesswork patients live with,” Dr. Roe explained. “We still use fingersticks when something seems off, or when numbers are changing very quickly, but for most day to day choices, CGM provides clarity and confidence.”Who Benefits From Continuous Glucose MonitoringSol Endocrinology’s CGM program is designed for people whose days are not perfectly predictable. The practice has seen particular benefit for:- Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes: When meals, activity, or doses vary, CGM reveals broader patterns so changes are not based on a single reading.- Hypoglycemia and Reduced Awareness of Lows: Trend arrows and alerts can flag downward movement early, especially overnight or during exercise.- Unpredictable Control: For those who feel they are “doing everything right” yet still see swings, CGM helps separate the impact of food, medication timing, physical activity, stress, and missed cues.- Recent or Ongoing Medication Changes: Steroids, antibiotics, and adjustments to diabetes prescriptions can shift glucose abruptly. Continuous data shows the impact within hours to days so plans can be refined quickly.- Travel, Shift Work, and Evolving Eating Patterns: Time zone changes, night shifts, late dinners, intermittent fasting, and irregular snacks are difficult to manage with spot checks alone. CGM reveals how an individual’s unique schedule affects mornings, workouts, and sleep.- Stress, Illness, Hormonal and Recovery Phases: Infections, surgery, menstrual cycle shifts, and high stress periods push glucose higher or lower than usual. CGM highlights these temporary changes, allowing temporary adjustments instead of long term overcorrections.Data With Context, Not Just NumbersAt each follow-up, Dr. Roe reviews CGM reports alongside key life details patients are encouraged to share, including:- Recent illnesses or infections- New medications or dose changes, especially steroids and decongestants- Travel, shift changes, and altered sleep schedules- Meal timing shifts, fasting windows, or grazing patterns- Periods of high stress or disrupted sleep- Sensor comfort issues, site irritation, or adhesive problemsThis context allows the practice to translate lines on a graph into straightforward, right now steps that fit the patient’s life. The emphasis is on the least complicated adjustments that still improve control and safety.“Our patients deserve calm, clear care,” said Dr. Roe. “We focus on realistic changes that match their season of life, whether they are pregnant, working nights, traveling often, or managing other health conditions.”Safety, Accuracy, and When Fingersticks Still MatterSol Endocrinology educates patients on what “accurate enough” looks like in daily use. Modern CGM systems are designed to guide choices at meals, bedtime, exercise, and during busy workdays, but there are still situations where a traditional meter is recommended.Patients are instructed to confirm CGM readings with a conventional fingerstick blood sugar reading when:- Symptoms and sensor readings do not match- For blood sugars under 70.- Glucose appears to be changing very quickly- The sensor site was bumped, compressed, or looks loose- There are signs of signal loss or mechanical malfunction- Medication changes require an exact number for dosing decisionsSensors can occasionally loosen or irritate the skin, and some conditions can affect accuracy. The clinic provides placement tips, adhesive strategies, and guidance on when to remove or replace a sensor rather than chasing inconsistent readings.A Supportive, Ongoing PartnershipBy linking CGM devices directly to the practice, Sol Endocrinology streamlines follow-up care. Reports are ready before visits, progress can be tracked over time, and successful adjustments are recognized and reinforced. Patients also receive practical coaching for real-world scenarios like holidays, long meetings, travel, and social events.Sol Endocrinology does not use CGM as an emergency monitoring service. It is necessary to compare daily activities and food intake in order to sense of the graphical information. Instead, data is reviewed at scheduled visits and planned touchpoints, while patients are counseled to follow their safety plan and contact the clinic directly for urgent concerns.About Sol EndocrinologySol Endocrinology is a Dallas-based endocrine practice led by Erin Roe, MD, a board-certified endocrinologist dedicated to providing thoughtful, individualized hormone and metabolic care. The clinic focuses on connecting advanced diagnostics with each patient’s real life routines, helping patients manage conditions such as diabetes with clarity, confidence, and practical support.For more information about continuous glucose monitoring services at Sol Endocrinology in Dallas, TX, or to schedule an appointment, interested individuals can contact the clinic directly.

