Sibél Aesthetics Introduces CoolPeel™ CO₂ Laser Resurfacing for Advanced Skin Rejuvenation With Minimal Downtime

Sibél Aesthetics has announced the addition of CoolPeel™ CO₂ Laser Resurfacing to its portfolio of advanced skin treatments.

CoolPeel™ allows us to offer the proven benefits of CO₂ laser resurfacing in a way that better aligns with the lifestyles and expectations of today’s patients.” — Dr. Stephen Phan

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibél Aesthetics , a medical aesthetics practice based in Torrance, California, has announced the addition of CoolPeel™ CO₂ Laser Resurfacing to its portfolio of advanced skin treatments. The new service offers patients a modern approach to skin rejuvenation designed to improve texture, tone, and overall skin quality with significantly reduced downtime compared to traditional CO₂ laser resurfacing.CoolPeel™ is the latest innovation in CO₂ laser technology and utilizes the SmartXide Tetra CO₂ laser to precisely target the superficial layers of the skin. By removing damaged skin cells while stimulating natural collagen production beneath the surface, the treatment addresses concerns such as fine lines, sun damage, enlarged pores, uneven texture, and skin laxity.Unlike earlier CO₂ laser treatments often require extended recovery periods, CoolPeel™ is designed to minimize excess heat exposure to the skin. This approach reduces redness, peeling, and irritation while still delivering visible skin resurfacing benefits. Most patients experience mild redness that typically resolves within 24 to 48 hours, allowing for a quicker return to daily activities.“At Sibél Aesthetics, we continually evaluate emerging technologies that can deliver effective results while prioritizing patient comfort and safety,” said Dr. Phan of Sibél Aesthetics. “CoolPeel™ allows us to offer the proven benefits of CO₂ laser resurfacing in a way that better aligns with the lifestyles and expectations of today’s patients.”Each CoolPeel™ treatment at Sibél Aesthetics is customized based on the patient’s skin type, concerns, and goals. The procedure generally takes between 15 and 30 minutes and includes the application of a topical numbing agent for comfort. Results continue to improve over several weeks as collagen production increases, with many patients reporting smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin.CoolPeel™ is suitable for a wide range of skin types when performed by trained providers and is ideal for individuals seeking noticeable skin improvement without prolonged downtime. With proper pre-treatment preparation and individualized settings, the CoolPeel™ laser can be safely used on all skin types. As with all aesthetic procedures, patients are evaluated prior to treatment to ensure candidacy and optimal outcomes.For more information about CoolPeel™ CO₂ Laser Resurfacing or to schedule a consultation, visit sibelaesthetics.com or contact the practice directly at (310) 606-3877.About Sibél AestheticsSibél Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics practice located in Torrance, California, offering personalized, evidence-based treatments designed to support skin health and overall wellness. Services include advanced laser treatments, microneedling, injectables, and medically guided aesthetic solutions tailored to individual patient needs. Se habla español.

