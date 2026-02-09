Advanced PicoWay® Laser Treatments Now Available at Elysium Laser

Paul Wallis of Elysium Laser with the Picoway by Candela

Elysium Laser expands services with advanced tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation treatments in Grand Junction, CO

The PicoWay® system allows us to expand beyond tattoo removal and offer advanced skin rejuvenation treatments with the same focus on precision and safety.” — Paul Wallis

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elysium Laser is proud to announce the addition of the PicoWay® laser system from Candela , expanding its ability to deliver advanced tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation treatments in Grand Junction, Colorado. PicoWaywas named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on NBC’s Today Show for its innovative approach to laser technology.Designed to work from the inside out, the PicoWaysystem delivers ultra-short picosecond pulses that create a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect. This technology allows for precise targeting of tattoo ink and skin concerns while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue.For tattoo removal, PicoWayis engineered to treat a wide range of ink colors and skin types, including difficult-to-treat blue and green pigments. The system supports efficient ink clearance through a series of treatments designed to prioritize safety, precision, and skin integrity.In addition to tattoo removal, Elysium Laser now offers skin rejuvenation treatments using the PicoWayResolve handpiece. Resolve is a fractional, split-beam treatment designed to address common skin concerns such as acne scarring, fine lines, uneven texture, and benign pigmentation. These treatments are non-surgical and typically involve minimal downtime, making them an option for clients seeking visible skin improvements without extended recovery.“The PicoWaysystem allows us to expand beyond tattoo removal and offer advanced skin rejuvenation treatments with the same focus on precision and safety,” said Paul Wallis, Owner of Elysium Laser. “Adding the Resolve handpiece gives us the ability to treat skin texture and pigmentation concerns while continuing to deliver high-quality tattoo removal results.”Unlike older laser technologies that rely more heavily on heat, PicoWayutilizes ultra-short pulse durations to target ink and skin concerns with less thermal impact. This approach supports safer treatments across a broader range of skin types and aesthetic goals.For more information about PicoWaytattoo removal or skin rejuvenation treatments at Elysium Laser, visit elysium-laser.com or call (970) 812-3711.About Elysium LaserElysium Laser is a laser treatment studio based in Grand Junction, Colorado, specializing in advanced tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation services. The studio utilizes modern laser technology to deliver precise, professional treatments focused on safety, results, and client care.

