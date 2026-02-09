Advanced PicoWay® Laser Treatments Now Available at Elysium Laser
Elysium Laser expands services with advanced tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation treatments in Grand Junction, CO
Designed to work from the inside out, the PicoWay® system delivers ultra-short picosecond pulses that create a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect. This technology allows for precise targeting of tattoo ink and skin concerns while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue.
For tattoo removal, PicoWay® is engineered to treat a wide range of ink colors and skin types, including difficult-to-treat blue and green pigments. The system supports efficient ink clearance through a series of treatments designed to prioritize safety, precision, and skin integrity.
In addition to tattoo removal, Elysium Laser now offers skin rejuvenation treatments using the PicoWay® Resolve handpiece. Resolve is a fractional, split-beam treatment designed to address common skin concerns such as acne scarring, fine lines, uneven texture, and benign pigmentation. These treatments are non-surgical and typically involve minimal downtime, making them an option for clients seeking visible skin improvements without extended recovery.
“The PicoWay® system allows us to expand beyond tattoo removal and offer advanced skin rejuvenation treatments with the same focus on precision and safety,” said Paul Wallis, Owner of Elysium Laser. “Adding the Resolve handpiece gives us the ability to treat skin texture and pigmentation concerns while continuing to deliver high-quality tattoo removal results.”
Unlike older laser technologies that rely more heavily on heat, PicoWay® utilizes ultra-short pulse durations to target ink and skin concerns with less thermal impact. This approach supports safer treatments across a broader range of skin types and aesthetic goals.
For more information about PicoWay® tattoo removal or skin rejuvenation treatments at Elysium Laser, visit elysium-laser.com or call (970) 812-3711.
About Elysium Laser
Elysium Laser is a laser treatment studio based in Grand Junction, Colorado, specializing in advanced tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation services. The studio utilizes modern laser technology to deliver precise, professional treatments focused on safety, results, and client care.
Paul Wallis
Elysium Laser
+1 970-812-3711
laser@elysium-studios.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.