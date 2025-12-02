Perform Medical Announces Expanded Use of Low-Intensity Shockwave Therapy, Now Cleared for Chronic Pelvic Pain

This clearance reinforces what we’ve seen in practice: when used properly, shockwave therapy is a safe, well-tolerated option that can significantly improve quality of life.” — Dr. Taylor Vaughan

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perform Medical has announced the expansion of its restorative wellness services with the growing clinical use of low-intensity shockwave therapy , a non-invasive, in-office treatment that supports tissue health and circulation. Already widely known for its role in assisting men experiencing functional changes related to intimacy and curvature concerns, the therapy has now received new FDA clearance for chronic pelvic pain, marking an important advancement in patient care.Low-intensity shockwave therapy works by delivering gentle acoustic energy to targeted tissues. This process supports healthy blood flow, encourages natural repair activity, and assists with overall tissue quality. Because the treatment is non-surgical and requires no downtime, it has become an appealing option for individuals seeking solutions outside of medication or invasive procedures.Perform Medical has utilized this technology to help men experiencing reduced performance, age-related changes, and curvature brought on by tissue tightness. The clinic has also supported individuals seeking improvement in comfort, flexibility, and overall pelvic function. The new FDA clearance for chronic pelvic pain further expands the therapy’s applications, giving providers a clinically validated tool for individuals who have struggled to find effective, non-pharmaceutical relief.“We are committed to providing modern, evidence-supported care for our patients,” said Dr. Taylor Vaughan. “This clearance reinforces what we’ve seen in practice: when used properly, shockwave therapy is a safe, well-tolerated option that can significantly improve quality of life.”The treatment series at Perform Medical is customized for each individual, focusing on tissue health, comfort, and functional improvement. Most sessions take less than 20 minutes, allowing patients to return to normal activities immediately.Perform Medical continues to expand access to regenerative and restorative therapies that align with its whole-person approach to wellness. The addition of FDA-cleared shockwave therapy for chronic pelvic pain underscores the clinic’s commitment to bringing forward modern, non-invasive options supported by clinical research.About Perform MedicalPerform Medical is a leading wellness clinic in Summerville specializing in hormone balance, intimate wellness, body composition management, and regenerative treatments. The clinic’s mission is to provide state-of-the-art, patient-centered care rooted in science, compassion, and long-term wellness.

