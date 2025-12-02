OBGYN Specialists of Columbus Announces Rebranding of MedSpa to RiverCity Rejuvenation

We believe the new brand better represents who we are today, a destination for rejuvenation, wellness and beauty for women in our community.” — Rachel Smith

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OBGYN Specialists of Columbus is pleased to announce that its on-site medical spa has officially rebranded and now operates under the new name RiverCity Rejuvenation . The modernized identity reflects the spa’s commitment to providing a revitalized experience, comprehensive aesthetic care and advanced cosmetic treatments, all seamlessly integrated with the trusted women’s health and wellness services at OBGYN Specialists of Columbus.Located within the OBGYN Specialists of Columbus practice, RiverCity Rejuvenation offers both existing and new patients access to a full suite of medical spa services in a professional, patient-focused environment. The new name reinforces the spa’s connection to the Columbus community and its mission of rejuvenation, renewal and confidence.Key features of the newly branded RiverCity Rejuvenation include:- A refreshed brand identity designed to evoke a sense of calm, renewal and beauty.- A comprehensive menu of treatments addressing skin health, aesthetics, anti-aging and wellness support, delivered with the high standard of care associated with OBGYN Specialists of Columbus.- Continuity of care within a trusted women’s health practice where clients benefit from integrated services and expert oversight.- A user-friendly website for exploring services, booking appointments and learning more about the spa’s philosophy and offerings: rivercityrejuvenation.square.site.“Our decision to rename and refresh the spa as RiverCity Rejuvenation reflects our commitment to providing a luxury-level aesthetic experience while maintaining the medical excellence and personalized care our patients expect,” said Rachel Smith, Licensed Esthetician and Cosmetic Laser Practitioner. “We believe the new brand better represents who we are today, a destination for rejuvenation, wellness and beauty for women in our community.”The rebranding is effective immediately, and all current clients of the former medspa location are now part of RiverCity Rejuvenation. Existing treatment plans, appointments and services will continue uninterrupted under the new brand.About OBGYN Specialists of ColumbusOBGYN Specialists of Columbus is a leading women’s health practice in Columbus, Georgia, dedicated to providing personalized, compassionate care across all stages of life. The practice offers obstetrics, gynecology, gynecologic surgery and a comprehensive wellness portfolio designed to support women’s health, fertility, midlife and beyond.About RiverCity RejuvenationRiverCity Rejuvenation is the newly rebranded medical spa located within OBGYN Specialists of Columbus. Focused on skin health, appearance care and overall aesthetic wellness, RiverCity Rejuvenation combines advanced treatments with a medically supervised, patient-centered environment.

