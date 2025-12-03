Vagus Clinic Unveils New At-Home Toxin Testing Package to Address Growing Concerns About Toxic Overload and Low Energy

Toxins can build up in the body without obvious signs, and most individuals have no idea what they are actually carrying.” — Dr. Stephanie Canestraro

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vagus Clinic , led by Dr. Stephanie Canestraro, has announced the launch of its new Total Toxin Burden Insight Package, a comprehensive at-home testing and interpretation service designed to help individuals uncover hidden toxic overload that may be impacting energy, metabolism, and hormonal health. The clinic serves individuals locally, remotely, worldwide, and also provides mobile support when needed.With rising reports of fatigue, hormonal fluctuations, unexplained weight changes, and persistent low energy, Vagus Clinic highlights the growing need for deeper diagnostic insight. The clinic explains that the human body is always working to detoxify, yet modern living makes this job increasingly difficult.Everyday exposure to pesticides, plastics, heavy metals, and mold can accumulate quietly over time, slowing metabolism, disrupting hormone balance, and draining energy.“Many people follow clean eating plans and exercise regularly but still feel stuck,” the clinic shared. “Toxins can build up in the body without obvious signs, and most individuals have no idea what they are actually carrying.”The new at-home package allows individuals to access advanced testing without needing to visit a clinic in person, providing an accessible and convenient approach for clients anywhere in the world.About the Total Toxin Burden Insight PackageThe package offers a complete testing and review experience designed to identify a person’s unique toxin load and provide clear next steps toward effective detoxification.Included in the package:- Vibrant Labs Total Tox Burden Test evaluating heavy metals, mold toxins, and environmental chemicals- Easy home test kit delivered directly to the participant- Pre-recorded practitioner video review (20 to 30 minutes) explaining personalized results, sent by email- Action-focused detox recommendations, including supplement guidance and practical steps- Follow-up email support for clarification and guidanceThe investment for the full package is $995 CAD + HST. The lab fee is paid directly to Vibrant Labs, while the Vagus Clinic interpretation fee is paid separately for transparency.Special Limited-Time OfferFor a limited period, individuals who purchase the Total Toxin Burden Insight Package will receive a $300 credit toward any Functional Medicine Program started within 30 days.Vagus Clinic emphasizes that identifying toxin load is an essential step toward improving energy, supporting clearer skin, achieving hormonal balance, and strengthening metabolic health.“Understanding your toxin burden is often the missing piece,” said the clinic. “Once individuals see their results, they finally have answers and a clear roadmapfor how to support their health moving forward.”About Vagus ClinicVagus Clinic, led by Dr. Stephanie Canestraro, provides functional medicine services to individuals locally, remotely, and worldwide. The clinic specializes in personalized diagnostic testing and evidence-based wellness strategies and offers mobile services for added convenience.

