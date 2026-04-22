PAGES AND STAGES: WORD OF SOUTH FESTIVAL BRINGS AUTHORS AND ARTISTS TOGETHER IN TALLAHASSEE

April 24th - April 26th at Cascades Park, Tallahassee, FL Internationally bestselling author, Mark Mustian

~April 24th - April 26th at Cascades Park~

TALLAHASSEE , FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Word of South Festival of Literature and Music returns to Cascades Park April 24–26, 2026, bringing a dynamic weekend of storytelling and music to Florida’s capital city. Known for its signature “mashup” performances, the festival pairs acclaimed authors with musicians for unique, collaborative experiences. This year’s event kicks off Friday, April 24, with a headline performance by Earth, Wind & Fire at the Adderley Amphitheater. While most programming throughout the weekend is free, the opening-night concert is ticketed ( https://wordofsouthfestival.com/tickets/ At the center of this nationally recognized festival is the founder and international bestselling author, Mark Mustian , whose latest novel, ' Boy With Wings ', is earning widespread critical acclaim. Since its release the book has become one of the most celebrated independent novels of the year, winning the Grand Prize for Fiction at the Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the Bronze Prize in Historical Fiction at the Independent Publishers Book Awards (IPPY Awards). Its cover also received the DaVinci Eye Award from the Eric Hoffer Book Award program, with additional finalist honors across several major competitions.Set in the 1930s American South, Boy With Wings follows a boy born with wings as he searches for identity and belonging after a difficult childhood. The novel blends historical fiction with magical realism and has drawn praise from Jeff VanderMeer and Chris Bohjalian.Mustian, also an attorney and former elected official, continues to champion storytelling through both his writing and the festival he founded.Mark is available to discuss:1. What inspired the story behind Boy With Wings, and how did the idea of a boy born with wings first come to you?2. Boy With Wings blends historical fiction with magical realism—what drew you to that combination?3. Your novel explores identity and belonging—why are those themes so relevant today?4. How does your role as founder of the Word of South Festival of Literature and Music influence your work as an author?5. What makes the Word of South Festival a unique experience compared to other literary events?For media requests for Mark Mustian, please contact:

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